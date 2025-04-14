Big 12 program on high alert that Tennessee might be trying to steal star QB

After Nico Iamaleava was sent packing, the Tennessee football program is in the market for a new quarterback.

The spring Transfer Portal window will open in just a couple of days — on April 16 — and it seems that the Tennessee Volunteers will be active during that time. Head coach Josh Heupel already confirmed that Tennessee will look to take a quarterback in the Transfer Portal as they only have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster after Iamaleava left.

That being said, it's still unclear who or what kind of quarterback Tennessee will attempt to target. There have been some who have speculated that the Vols will go after a depth piece and potentially rely on redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre, but most believe Tennessee will attempt to bring in a big "splash" who can lead the program from the start and replace the hole that Iamaleava has left behind.

One Big 12 program should be well aware of Tennessee this month

Keep in mind that Tennessee is not allowed to take any player from any other SEC program during the spring portal window, so the Vols will have to look elsewhere at programs around the ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten, or potentially even the Group of 6, to fill their vacancy.

One name that continues to come up — at least in social media conversations — is Kansas State's Avery Johnson.

Johnson, who threw for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 2024, has been linked by Tennessee fans on social media as a potential name to watch, and they're trying way too hard to grab the star Wildcat quarterback.

I have no idea if it’s realistic, but if we landed Avery Johnson somehow, I’ll be infinitely more excited about this season than I ever would’ve been with Nico. Avery is a baller. Already shown it. Pay THAT kid. — voLs (@MillerOfMemphis) April 13, 2025

Avery Johnson highlights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ogbhCGiWdR — Rural Vol (@RuralVol) April 13, 2025

🚨BREAKING:@DerekYoungKSO has told me Tennessee has reached out to Kansas State QB Avery Johnson, the two sides are expected to have mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/e3hqsVL4dD — CB’s Burner #CrankTheHog (@CBsBurner2) April 12, 2025

Keep in mind that the last post is just from a fan account and there is no legitimate rumbling coming from an insider — at least not at this point — that Tennessee has reached out and that Avery Johnson has legitimate interest in leaving Kansas State for Rocky Top. This would also be tampering, but of course, no one really cares about following the rules anymore anyway, right?

Tennessee is doing its "due diligence" and we wouldn't be surprised to see Avery Johnson's name continue to float around Vols circles. The bigger question here, though, is if Johnson would actually be interested in leaving Kansas State after spending the last two years with the Wildcats on a whim for a completely different system and program just four months before the season is set to start.

As of now, we'd lean towards that answer being "no," but nothing is a surprise in today's college football.

