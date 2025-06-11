Big Ten Football: Betting odds to make College Football Playoff in 2025-26

Odds have been released for teams’ chances to make the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff. Similar to last year, this season's bracket will feature 12 teams, including the five highest ranked conference champions, meaning at least one Big Ten team is all but guaranteed a spot.

Last season four teams from the conference made the College Football Playoff: Indiana, Oregon, Penn State, and the eventual champions Ohio State. Once again, the Big Ten looks to be one of the strongest conferences in the sport and that is certainly reflected in the sportsbooks odds.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Big Ten teams to make the College Football Playoff this upcoming season.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Favorites

Ohio State (-325)

Oregon (-260)

Penn State (-235)

No surprise seeing these three teams at the top and with minus odds to make it into the bracket. It would be a major shock if one of them didn’t win the Big Ten, securing the conference’s automatic bid, and likely a first-round bye as a top-four seed.

Underdogs

Michigan (+220)

USC (+590)

Illinois (+630)

Indiana (+630)

Nebraska (+680)

Iowa (+710)

Michigan stands out in this tier sitting at +220, which seemingly reflects the uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Wolverines and the possibility of a true freshman starting in Bryce Underwood. Illinois is also worth noting and a bit of a surprise with odds as low as +630 as a team with significant production returning, an easier schedule, and that many have slotted in the top-15 of their preseason rankings. Lincoln Riley will look to lead USC to the playoff for the first time ever while Curt Cignetti will look to make it two for two with the Hoosiers with an outside shot.

Longshots

Washington (+980)

Minnesota (+1400)

Michigan State (+1800)

Washington sits atop this category with potential breakout star quarterback Demond Williams Jr, but a tough conference schedule that includes matchups against Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Minnesota has recorded just two losing regular seasons under P.J. Fleck, but have not come close to a playoff berth. Meanwhile Michigan State should just be hoping for improvement in Jonathan Smith’s second season as head coach.

Need a Miracle

Rutgers (+2500)

UCLA (+2500)

Wisconsin (+3500)

Maryland (+6500)

Northwestern (+8000)

Purdue (+10000)

It would be crazy, but we have seen it happen before as just last year Indiana made the playoff despite having odds in this range prior to the start of the season. It’s also impossible not to mention Wisconsin having worse odds than both Rutgers and UCLA. Imagine telling Badger fans a few years ago that heading into year three under Luke Fickell, they would be seen as behind those two programs.

