Big Ten football: Ranking the top 5 coaches in the conference heading into the 2025 season

The Big Ten has won back-to-back National Titles, with long-time rivals Michigan and Ohio State also winning titles. Along with the SEC, the Big Ten is considered one of the best two conferences in today's College Football landscape. Below are the top five coaches in the Big Ten.

1) Ryan Day, Ohio State

Ryan Day has a record of 70-10 and just won a National Championship, but if you went back to November 30th, 2024, when Ohio State lost to Michigan 13-10, most Ohio State fans probably would have been happy if he were fired. Then Day and the Buckeyes went on an epic run in the CFB playoff to win a Title. Day now returns as a National Title game-winning coach, but is still trying to break a 4-game losing streak to Michigan. Day is the top coach in the Big Ten and one of the best in the sport.

2) Dan Lanning, Oregon

I have been blown away by the job Dan Lanning has done in Oregon. In 3 years at Oregon, he has a record of 35-6, which is an incredible start to his coaching career. He started 13-0 last year and won the Big Ten in the 1st year in the Conference, but it ended in a dud when they lost a re-match to Ohio State. Still, Lanning has recruited well and landed several good players in the transfer portal. Just a matter of time before he probably wins the National Title at Oregon.

3) James Franklin, Penn State

Even though I have massive questions about James Franklin in big games, he is the 3rd best coach in the Big Ten. In 11 years, he has gone 125-57, but he has struggled in big games. Franklin is now 4-20 against the top 10 teams in his Penn State tenure. Franklin always wins the games he should but then loses most big games. This season is his best shot at changing the narrative because he has a talented team returning. He is still a good coach but has yet to win many big games.

4) Brett Bielema, Illinois

Brett Bielema deserves a ton of credit for turning around Illinois. He has gone 5-7, 8-5, 5-7 and then the breakthrough season of 10-3 last year. Illinois previously had struggled for a long time, so Bielema deserves credit for doing a good job building the program up to a competitive team. He brings back 18 starters this year and they be able to repeat the success from last year. Bielema has built a good team in the competitive Big Ten.

5) Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Curt Cignetti has a long track record of winning big, but what he did at Indiana was incredible last year. He won 11 games for the 1st time in Indiana history. He led Indiana to the College Football playoff, where they got beaten by Notre Dame, but still a hugely successful season. I do not think Indiana will win 11 games this year, but if they can win between 8-10 games this season, and keep the momentum going.