Biletnikoff Award betting odds: Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams clear favorites

While the Heisman Trophy often grabs the headlines heading into the college football season, it is not the only prestigious award in the sport. One of those other coveted honors is the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football. The list of past winners is star-studded, featuring names like Calvin Johnson (2006), Amari Cooper (2014), Ja’Marr Chase (2019), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2023), and last year's winner, Travis Hunter, who did so while excelling on both sides of the ball.

Unlike the Heisman, the Biletnikoff is often more wide open, with unexpected names often contending and sometimes taking home the trophy. However, sportsbooks seem to think otherwise with their recently released odds for who will win the award in 2025.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams vs The Field

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +300

Ryan Williams (Alabama) +450

It is no surprise that Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams sit head and shoulders above everyone else in the opening odds. Both were breakout stars last season as true freshmen, and it's hard to imagine they do anything but get better with more experience.

It is worth noting, however, that as it looks now, both receivers will be catching passes from first-time starting quarterbacks in 2025. And obviously, to be a standout receiver who puts up big numbers and earns national recognition, you need a quarterback who can get you the ball.

Sportsbooks don’t seem too concerned about that, though. DraftKings is even offering a special wager to bet on: Either Jeremiah Smith or Ryan Williams to win the award (+160) or any other player (-210). With that in mind, here are the receivers rounding out the odds behind the two favorites.

Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) +1000

Antonio Williams (Clemson) +1400

Ja’Kobi Lane (USC) +1500

Cam Coleman (Auburn) +1600

Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) +2200

Carnell Tate (Ohio State) +2200

Zachariah Branch (Georgia) +2500

Ryan Wingo (Texas) +2500

Makai Lemon (USC) +3000

Denzel Boston (Washington) +3000

DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) +3000

Aaron Anderson (LSU) +3000

Trebor Pena (Penn State) +3500

Kevin Concepcion (Texas A&M) +4000

Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) +4000

Deion Burks (Oklahoma) +4000

Noah Thomas (Georgia) +4500

Jaden Greathouse (Notre Dame) +4500

This rounds out the top 20 players in odds. A complete list can be found here.

A few notable names from the list of contenders include Tyson, who ranked in the top 15 nationally in both receiving yards and touchdowns last season. He returns alongside his starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, to form what should be a lethal QB-WR duo once again in the Big 12. Another is Cam Coleman, who impressed as a true freshman in 2024, but had many hoping for more as a top recruit. Jeremiah Smith’s teammate, Carnell Tate, is currently tied for seventh in the odds, and it would not be surprising to see him have a strong year with the attention Smith will garner.

Zachariah Branch is a guy with top notch talent who could break out this season after transferring to Georgia from USC, where he didn’t quite live up to his 5-star hype. Aaron Anderson is another name that stands out after a year where he led the Tigers in receiving yards and was top 10 in the SEC. He will now step into the WR1 role and get another go with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

While the odds for this year’s award are wild, don’t forget that Smith and Williams are only entering their second season at the college level. That means they have to come back for at least one more season, where the odds could likely be the same or even more in their favor.

