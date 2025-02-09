Bill Belichick adding second son to North Carolina coaching staff

Bill Belichick will not be the only Belichick coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2025 football season.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports reported on Saturday that Belichick is expected hire his younger son, Brian, as the Tar Heels' safeties coach. Bill already named his older son, Steve, as North Carolina's defensive coordinator earlier this week.

North Carolina is expected to hire Brian Belichick as safeties coach, sources tell @cbssports/@247Sports.



Belichick spent the last nine years with the Patriots, including the last five as safeties coach. Highly respected around the New England building.https://t.co/qOetA1iLiU pic.twitter.com/q8aej46358 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 8, 2025

Coaching defense is certainly in the Belichick DNA, and although his sons are only in Chapel Hill because of him, Bill's sons do have the necessary credentials for their new jobs, even if they did only get to their previous stops because of their dad.

After nine years with the New England Patriots, new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel did not keep Brian on staff for next season.

Brian had been with the Patriots and worked his way up since his dad hired him as a scouting assistant right out of college in 2016. He was then promoted to coaching assistant the next year. By 2020, Brian was the Patriots' safeties coach until Vrabel arrived.

Like his father, North Carolina will be Brian's first experience coaching at the college level.

Steve was the second Belichick added to the staff as defensive coordinator. Bill got UNC's head coaching job on Dec. 11, but didn't hire Steve until this week.

Unlike his father and brother, though, Steve already has college experience. He was most recently defensive coordinator at Washington last season. Before that, he also started his career with the Patriots under his dad in multiple roles, including defensive assistant, safeties coach, defensive backs coach and outside linebackers coach.

Bill, Steve and Brian all already worked together on the same staff once before between 2017 and 2019. With Bill as head coach, Steve was safeties and/or defensive backs coach during that time, while Brian was coaching assistant.