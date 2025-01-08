Bill Belichick could quickly turn North Carolina into a dangerous contender

When Bill Belichick made the stunning leap from the NFL to become the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, many fans and analysts had the same question—could he recruit?

Belichick, known for his stoic demeanor and laser-focused approach, had never navigated the world of college football recruiting. It's a landscape that often requires charm, relationship-building, and the ability to connect with high school athletes and their families.

Well, it turns out Belichick is crushing it, at least early on.

Belichick’s first major recruiting moves have silenced some skeptics. He’s already secured an impressive 15 new transfers, demonstrating his ability to manage the transfer portal like a pro. However, it’s his impact on high school recruits that’s making headlines. His visit to Zavion Griffin-Haynes, a highly sought-after 2026 edge rusher, shows how seriously he’s taking this challenge.

Griffin-Haynes, who had previously decommitted from UNC, praised Belichick's unique approach, saying that the legendary coach pointed out things about his game that other recruiters hadn’t even noticed.

""He was telling me stuff coaches never told me, showing me stuff about my game and just telling me stuff about the NFL and the program's come up," the four-star recruit told Rivals.

Imagine Bill Belichick showing up to your high school to recruit you 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pQYr4muKgB — Rivals (@Rivals) January 6, 2025

Belichick’s ability to blend NFL wisdom with a personalized touch could be a dangerous combination in the future. In an era where college football recruiting is as much about who you know as what you know, Belichick’s NFL pedigree is opening doors—and keeping them open. Griffin-Haynes even hinted that Belichick’s involvement is keeping UNC high on his list, despite previous reservations.

Belichick also went viral with a post on X showing that he's having a little fun on the recruiting trail, as well.

Who said recruiting wasn’t going to be fun?



North Carolina Pork BBQ, Lexington Style #CarolinaFootball pic.twitter.com/ZZeb751fie — Coach Bill Belichick (@unchapelbill) January 7, 2025

UNC fans were right to be intrigued when Belichick took over. Now, they have every reason to be excited about the future.