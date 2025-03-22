Bill Belichick is successfully doing the one thing doubters said he couldn't

No one can doubt Bill Belichick's football mind, but many still believed he'd have a hard time adjusting to the collegiate level. But, he's doing the one thing that doubters said he couldn't.

North Carolina just landed another solid transfer—and it might be the clearest sign yet that Bill Belichick is starting to build something real in Chapel Hill.

Smith Vilbert, a former Penn State defensive end, announced he’s transferring to UNC for the 2025 season. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 282 pounds, Vilbert brings veteran experience, elite size, and a high ceiling to Belichick’s defensive front.

His best performance came during the 2021 bowl game against Arkansas when he racked up three sacks, but after battling injuries in 2022 and missing all of 2023, he finally bounced back strong in 2024—appearing in 16 games and posting career bests in tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles.

This addition is a statement—not because it’s Belichick’s first transfer (it’s not), but because of who Vilbert is and where he came from. He's not the first transfer or recruit that Belichick has landed, but pulling a defensive lineman from Penn State—a program long considered one of the gold standards for defensive development—is different.

It’s also a subtle sign of momentum. Bill Belichick didn’t just take this job to coast. He’s building a roster that can win, and the Vilbert pickup fits perfectly into that vision. You can tell the message is getting through to players: if you’re looking to make a final push toward the NFL, Belichick’s UNC could be the place to do it.

And for Vilbert, it’s a golden opportunity. He gets to play for one of the greatest defensive mind in football history in a system that will let him get after the quarterback and show scouts what he’s capable of when healthy. It feels like a win for both parties.

Belichick doesn’t need to win every recruiting battle —but grabbing Smith Vilbert from a traditional defensive powerhouse? That’s the kind of move that can start turning some heads.

