Breaking down the Arch Manning Nick Saban "Worst Kept Secret"

Colin Cowherd has floated a bold scenario and prediction based on valid knowledge/assumptions about Arch Manning, projected to be a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, and retired college coaching legend Nick Saban could team up with the Cleveland Browns in future seasons.



The idea hinges on Cleveland performing poorly in 2025 and securing a top pick to draft Manning, with Saban potentially returning to coach in the NFL if the right quarterback is in place.

Cowherd claims that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s deep connections to the SEC, the Manning family, and Saban’s agent Jimmy Sexton fuel this. He also uses the structure of how the team is set to back his theory for the Browns being in a position to get Manning. They have two first-round picks and a bunch of question marks in their QB room. It’s quite frankly been a revolving door of QBs over the years, so finding continuity would be refreshing to say the least.

Credibility Check

Credibility Check

Cowherd listed the Browns and New Orleans Saints as the two teams that are “guaranteed to be awful this year in the NFL.” Saban has ties to both areas, having coached the Browns as an assistant under Bill Belichick and leading LSU from 2000-04.

Speculative Source: These are media rumors without any direct statements from Manning, Saban, the Browns, or the Manning family. Colin Cowherd offers it as a “worst-kept secret,” but no verifiable confirmation exists. This can be taken with a grain of salt because of how early in the football year it is. Nobody has supported this claim so it seems more so as off-season football talk that can be used throughout the season as just part of the rumor mill.

"This is not a conspiracy theory, the Mannings are royalty in New Orleans. … And the Mannings are royalty to Jimmy Haslam. Jimmy Haslam also loves headlines. That’s why he pushed to draft Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield." Colin Cowherd

Saban’s Reality: At age 73, Saban has expressed enjoyment with his analyst role at ESPN, making him unlikely to pursue another coaching gig unless it's highly compelling. Would Saban actually want to come out of retirement at his age after such a prestigious college coaching career?



Manning’s Plan: Arch Manning has stated his focus is entirely on Texas’ 2025 season. Still a lot of time before any decisions need to be made, but early signs point to Arch possibly not even coming out early for the 2026 Draft. This goes into the “Manning Way” staying until senior year and gaining as much experience as possible making them feel more ready for the NFL level.



Plausibility Discussion

The Browns Factor: Cleveland does have a volatile history with headline-seeking quarterback decisions. Owner Haslam has previously backed high-profile names (e.g. Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson). They’ve set up quarterbacks to fail plenty of times before. So why would Arch and his family be so willing to let this information out about how he wants to be with the Browns?



Saban’s Fit: His NFL tenure with the Miami Dolphins in the 2000s ended with a 15–17 record, and he has reportedly grown wary of the NFL roster model and less-controlled environment. Saban struggled in his first go at the NFL. Not saying he wouldn’t have a good chance of being great in a return but what more is there to prove for him?



Thinking about the possibility

Having two of the biggest names in the sport together on the same team would be very fun to think about so let’s play the devil's advocate. This would probably be the only way Arch Manning does come out for the 2026 Draft. Why? Because the Manning’s prioritize development and what better coach out there would best suit Arch to continue his pursuit of greatness than Mr. Greatness himself. Saban would do right by Arch and possibly even sit him for a year if need be since he would’ve liked to have more college starts under his belt anyway. Saban wouldn’t feel any pressure to play him right away. He has the experience of developing and also the connections to form a coaching tree under him that will also set up Arch to have the best minds to better Arch.

Final Thought

As interesting as this would be from the big names of Saban and Arch Manning teaming up in the NFL to write a new story for one of the NFL’s bottom dweller teams, it all sounds more like a story book or a good movie title than it seems reality. Let’s pause the hype train for a moment: yes, the internet scoured this Athlon Sports article, and yes, Colin Cowherd laid out a narrative: Arch Manning and Nick Saban to revive the Cleveland Browns. But sensational ideas often spread faster than reality and few details suggest it’s anything more than wishful thinking at present.

More NFL Draft News: