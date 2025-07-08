As the College Football season approaches, analysts are beginning to make their predictions as to who will win the National Championship. On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy came out with his College Football Playoff prediction, crowning the Georgia Bulldogs as the team he believes will win the 2025 National Championship.

If true, a championship in 2025 would be Georgia's third in five years, after a two-year stretch of coming up short. Kirby Smart has been very successful in Athens in recent memory, but a third time finishing atop all of college football would solidify the Bulldogs as a true dynasty.

It's easy to see why McMurphy believes Georgia will once again be one of the top teams in the nation in 2025. Despite losing some big-time playmakers to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, Smart made sure to replenish his team's pool of talent and has some young players set to take a big step up.

Possibly the biggest addition of the offseason for the Bulldogs was bringing in wide receiver Zachariah Branch from USC by way of the transfer portal. The incoming junior was the 13th-highest ranked transfer in this year's cycle, coming off a year with 503 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

Noah Thomas comes to Georgia as another transfer wide receiver addition, heading to Athens after three seasons with Texas A&M. The incoming senior finished with 574 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 and was listed as the nation's 31st-highest ranked transfer.

Rounding out the top-50 transfers who Smart brought in is Elo Modozie, an edge rusher making the move from Army after two seasons with the Black Knights. The 46th-ranked transfer in the country and incoming junior totaled 6.5 sacks in 2024, along with 34 tackles.

Even with some new flashy additions, the biggest difference for the Bulldogs in 2025 will be at the quarterback position. With Carson Beck transferring to Miami, the door is wide open for Gunner Stockton to take over. The junior got the start against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff in 2024, but now will be tasked with leading his team for the whole upcoming season. McMurphy seems to believe in the young signal caller's ability to take his squad to the promised land and get Smart his third championship with Georgia.

