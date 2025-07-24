Ohio State’s strategic message at Big Ten Media Days was clear: no external quarterback is coming to steal the spotlight this offseason. Coach Ryan Day reaffirmed the Buckeyes’ choice to stand pat with their three current quarterbacks on the current roster. With Will Howard off to the NFL after leading them to a national title, perception was they'd chase another veteran signal-caller since that did work last year for them. But Ohio State has decided confidence in its recruits and existing roster is worth the risk to continue their program success and defend their title this season.

As the transfer portal continues to reshape the landscape of college football, Ohio State is taking a different path and one that emphasizes development over short-term gain. Coming off a national championship season led by transfer quarterback Will Howard, many assumed the Buckeyes would dip back into the portal to fill the void left by his departure to the NFL. But head coach Ryan Day made it clear at Big Ten Media Days: that wasn’t the plan and in a matter of fact never was the plan for this upcoming season.

"When we have to use the portal, we will, but we want to develop guys who come in and want to be at Ohio State" Ryan Day

That philosophy is now the cornerstone of a quarterback battle that could define the next phase of Buckeye football. Instead of chasing high-profile transfer options, Day has opted to roll with three in-house quarterbacks, Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair, with each vying for the starting job heading into the 2025 season. The funny thing is no one knew that this would be the case really. Everyone assumed, and still does, that Julian Sayin will be the next starting QB for the Buckeyes. Day might have other plans by letting their play do the talking instead of just naming the guy early on.

A Turn Away from the Portal

This isn’t a decision born of desperation or lack of opportunity. Ohio State is still considered a premier destination for any quarterback and could have likely landed any of the top transfers in the nation but they stuck to their guns. Development and retention are two words that have been lacking for the better part of the last few years ever since the NIL and portal came to fruition.

It’s a calculated move that reflects confidence in the talent already in the program and a desire to build long-term cohesion. After all, while the portal offers immediate experience, it often comes at the expense of continuity and player development. With three talented quarterbacks on the roster, Ohio State has decided to invest in its own pipeline. All three are immensely talented so the choice will be a tough one for Coach Day.

Meet the Competitors

The most high-profile of the trio is Julian Sayin, a former five-star recruit who initially committed to Alabama before transferring to Ohio State following coaching changes in Tuscaloosa. Technically Sayin is a “transfer” but this was in large part due to the Saban retiring news and he’s been a part of the program for a few years now. Sayin is known for his poise, accuracy, and elite football IQ. His arrival in Columbus generated significant buzz, and he’s seen as the early favorite to win the job. Many assumed he would be the named starter already but that hasn’t been the case. That is probably because of how the next two players have done in the offseason.

Then there’s Lincoln Kienholz, a multi-sport standout from South Dakota who brings athleticism and versatility to the position. While he’s flown a bit under the radar compared to Sayin, Kienholz has impressed coaches with his competitiveness and steady improvement. Good spring time and had a good spring game as well. He’s quietly been building a case to be the starter for this team. It says a lot about him to stay as long as he has in this day with everyone just transferring in case they don’t start or play.

Rounding out the group is freshman Tavien St. Clair, a five-star prospect from Ohio who represents the future of the program. Though the youngest of the three, St. Clair has the tools to compete now and will be given every opportunity to prove he’s ready sooner rather than later. His tools can’t go unnoticed but the inexperience at this level puts him at a disadvantage compared to the previous two guys.

Day emphasized that the battle will be truly open, and the best performer will earn the starting nod. “We want to create an environment where these guys can compete,” he said. “We feel great about the guys we have.”

The Risk and the Reward

Ohio State’s decision to avoid the transfer market carries both risk and reward. On one hand, there’s undeniable upside in grooming a homegrown starter. It builds team chemistry, trust in the coaching staff, and ensures that the offensive system is fully integrated from day one. Relying on unproven talent at the most important position on the field is a gamble, especially for a program with championship expectations. This could be a statement made by one of the most prestigious college football programs in the country. If they can stick to their philosophy and develop talent over years, then other programs will follow that blueprint.

Credit to Day as he appears unfazed. This approach aligns with the program’s broader identity: develop elite talent, instill a winning culture, and compete at the highest level without relying too heavily on quick fixes.

Looking Ahead

The battle will play out over fall camp, with all three quarterbacks expected to see meaningful reps. Sayin may have the edge for now, but Kienholz and St. Clair are not far behind, and the coaching staff is committed to letting performance dictate the decision. In an age of instant gratification and transfer quick fixes, Ohio State’s choice to bet on its own players is a bold one but most definitely respectable. If it pays off, it could set a powerful example for how to build and sustain success the old-fashioned way: through patience, development, and trust in your people.

