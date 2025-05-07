Cam Rising’s long college football journey just met its painful end

Cam Rising is officially hanging it up after nearly eight years of college football.

Rising announced Wednesday that he’s stepping away from football following advice from two orthopedic doctors who both said the same thing: his throwing hand won’t hold up. Rising shared the tough news on Instagram, saying he’ll be undergoing surgery and shifting his focus to rehab. For someone who battled back from injury more than once, it definitely is difficult to have to make the decision to step away.

The 25-year-old started his college journey back in 2018 at Texas before transferring to Utah, where he became the face of the program. From 2021 to 2022, Rising led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles and was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021. His gritty, fearless play style earned him plenty of respect and a permanent place in Utah football history.

Unfortunately, injuries started piling up. He missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury and managed only three starts in 2024 before hurting his throwing hand. That latest setback proved to be the final blow. While he technically had one more year of eligibility left—thanks to a redshirt year, the COVID waiver, and the medical hardship—it’s clear that his body had other plans.

Still, Rising isn’t stepping away from the game entirely. According to ESPN, he’s already accepted a new role as offensive coordinator at Newbury Park High School in California, the same school where he starred as a four-star recruit before jumping into the college ranks. And it’s not just any coaching gig—he’ll be mentoring Michigan quarterback commit Brady Smigiel, a rising star in the 2026 class. So even if Rising won’t be suiting up anymore, he’s going to still be a part of the game.

During his time at Utah, Rising racked up 53 career passing touchdowns, good for fourth all-time in program history.

It’s never easy to see a player like Cam Rising walk away before he gets that final farewell on the field. But his story isn’t over.

We wish Cam nothing but the best as he moves on to the next stage in his life.