Can Carson Beck and Miami Hurricanes redeem themselves to glory in 2025?

New Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is returning with a vengeance for the 2025 season.

Beck was one of the best quarterbacks last season before he suffered an elbow injury. His draft stock dropped, and his decision to return to school was a no-brainer.

He can earn more money from the NIL and has a chance to have a much better season with the Miami Hurricanes. Beck finished last season with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, including throwing for 3,485 passing yards. He also had an 80.9 QBR, which placed him eighth in FBS.

The Hurricanes' offense was outstanding last season, with Cam Ward as quarterback. Now that Ward is going to the NFL and the team missed out on John Mateer; Beck could be the answer they were searching for.

The Hurricanes need help on defense, but they have been doing well so far in the transfer portrayal and have a new defensive coordinator. Can Carson Beck take the Hurricanes to the playoffs or even help them win the ACC title?

It's a high possibility, but they'll have to deal with a demanding schedule, and Beck will need to be better than the player he was before getting injured. He will need to reduce those interceptions and get rid of the ball quicker.

It will take some time because elbow surgeries take about nine months or more to restore full health. So Beck might be rusty at the beginning.

The Hurricanes will kick off the new season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on August 31st at Hard Rock Stadium. Notre Dame lost to Ohio State in the national championship game, so starting the season against an elite team is a great challenge for the Hurricanes.

Beck and the Hurricanes will be tested as a team, especially in November when they face SMU, NC State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes must beat those teams, including Notre Dame, to compete in the ACC or make the playoffs.

It all starts with Beck. We don't know what version of Beck we will get, but given his competitiveness and talent, he's due to have a comeback player-of-the-year caliber season.