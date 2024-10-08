Can Hampton and Tennessee State stake their claims in the OVC and CAA?
Hampton and Tennessee State had huge games this weekend and showed that they are forces to be reckoned with in their respective conferences. The Hampton Pirates and Tennessee State Tigers are both in the middle of league play but can either make a run for a league title or beyond?
TSU beats Lindenwood, oves to 2-1 in the Big South, defense shines
The Tigers of Tennessee State did their part in keeping their quest for a conference championship in the Ohio Valley Conference alive. In a game that was pretty even on the offensive side of the ball, the TSU Tiger defense could generate opportunistic turnovers at key points that were the deciding factor in a win.
3 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, and 3 big fumble recoveries powered the Tigers to victory. Offensively, Tennessee State did most of its damage through the air. TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis completed 14 out of 26 passes for 196 yards and 1 touchdown. The difference in total yardage between the two schools (280 total yards - Lindenwood, 285 total yards - TSU) was nominal.
The defensive performance of the Tigers bodes well for what's to come for the remainder of their league slate. Their ability to be consistent on offense will be a prime factor in future engagements with some of the Ohio Valley Conference's tougher competition.
Hampton comes up just short vs. No. 25 URI in double OT
The Hampton Pirates had a rare Top 25 game at venerable Armstrong Field and almost pulled out the upset, falling in two overtimes to the No. 25 Rhode Island Rams 46-44. In a game that was choc' full of momentum swings and huge plays on both sides of the ball, Hampton didn't just draw a moral victory; they served notice that they're going to be a factor in the Coastal Athletic Association race in general.
Hampton was up by 14 points in the 3rd quarter of this game, but couldn't make enough defensive plays down the stretch to close things against the Rams. The Pirates have employed a dual QB system for the better part of the season, but Saturday saw them ride the hot hand (and arm) of quarterback Malcolm Mays.
Mays completed an eye-popping 24 of 28 pass attempts for 253 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground, with his combined performance leading to him being recognized as the National HBCU Player of the Week.
Neither team played exactly stellar defense, but the Rams made just enough plays down the stretch (and into the overtime periods) to escape with a victory. Hampton University's has been their bread and butter for most of the season.
However, the passing attack exhibited by the Pirates added another lethal dimension to the offense and almost paid dividends in a Top 25 win against a SOLID Rhode Island team. If Hampton can continue to get that kind of production from the air to complement their stout rushing scheme, they become a very tough out for CAA opponents going forward.
With both the Tigers and the Pirates having the meat of their league schedules ahead of them, both programs have the unique opportunity to impact their respective conference races. Tennessee State, in particular, can put themselves in the driver's seat for that elusive OVC Championship with consistent play.
Hampton also has a great chance of being a major force in dictating the outcome of league fortunes in the CAA. The paths of both teams will be extremely entertaining to watch, all the way to the season's end.
Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for continuing coverage of HBCU Football at the NCAA Division I and Division II level!