Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils seek to make the 2025 season outlast or eclipse their surprising 2024 turnaround season.

Could Dillingham and the Sun Devils become an elite team for years to come? Are they for real?

The Sun Devils are no strangers and don't mind being the underdogs. The 2024 season speaks for itself. This program mainly recruits three- and four-star caliber prospects, but after their last season's success, it will open doors for more five-star athletes to join the program.

Dillingham is young, energetic, a players coach, and brings a positive mindset to the Sun Devils culture. He has become the talk of the town.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt had an unforgettable freshman season. Leavitt is the type of quarterback who could stay with the team for the entire four years.

However, if Leavitt can become even 10 times better as a quarterback, lead the Sun Devils to another Big 12 title, and win at least one College Football Playoff game, he could end up as a first-round pick.

Who would want to give that up? Leavitt won't be turning that down for sure. In the meantime, we hope he can live up to its expectations and help the Sun Devils win.

Raleek Brown could be the next big-time running back for the Sun Devils. Cam Skataboo won't be coming back. He's heading to the NFL and would be lucky to have a Marshawn Lynch 2.0 Caliver player because he's adamant about bringing it down.

Brown plays both the running back and receiving position. He transferred to the Sun Devils after three years with the USC Trojans. His moment has arrived. The running back position is his, and Coach Dillingham will make him a better player than he was in 2022.

The Sun Devils have a nice defensive lineman, and the one player that we must keep an eye on is CJ File. He had an impressive first year and was a key player for their defense. File received Big 12 selection honors after recording 29 tackles. File will take his game to another level in the upcoming season.

Defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington is a massive asset to this program. He knows how to recruit and bring out the best of his defense. Carrington will work with many good players on the team, especially the next man up in a talent like Montana Warren.

Warren is a unique talent; he can stay on the field after dealing with injuries. Warren has experience playing on special teams. He's a key player to watch for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils' quarterback position has depth, which could dominate for years to come, and their defense is legit with an exceptional coaching staff. We are seeing the beginning of something else happening in Tempe, Arizona.