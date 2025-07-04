The Arizona State Sun Devils have not missed a beat and are looking to continue picking up where they left off last season. Can the Sun Devils win the Big 12 again?

It's rare to see teams repeat, but the Sun Devils have a legitimate chance to prove the naysayers wrong this season. Head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils program have been aggressive in the transfer portal over the last two seasons.

The Sun Devils have a reputation for building a culture rather than getting a big-name college player. In their program, we have seen many 3-star caliber players who have performed better than high-prospect athletes. Players on the Sun Devils roster play with a chip on their shoulder, which is something to admire about the Sun Devils' culture.

Former Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo is now in the NFL with the New York Giants. The Giants lost Skattebo but still have quarterback Sam Leavitt and sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Leavitt and Tyson have the potential to be a serious QB-WR duo. Tyson had an impressive freshman season, rushing for over 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns and 75 receptions. Tyson could have a big season for the Sun Devils.

Leavitt and Tyson earned All-Big 12 First Team Offense by Athlon Sports Preseason.

CJ Fite and Keyshawn Elliott will be essential for the Sun Devils defense. Fite is an underrated defensive lineman who's due for a breakout season. If he can record 10 sacks this season, that would be a boost.

Elliot is the linebacker who would need to be a vocal leader as he enters his junior year. His numbers could go up if he stays healthy and consistent. Fite and Elliott earned All-Big 12 Second Team Defense by Athlon Sports Preseason.

Is there any other team that can threaten the Sun Devils in the Big 12?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders present the best challenge to the Sun Devils. Both teams have a strong offensive line. Utah also has a strong offensive line but a lackluster defense, which would make it tough for them to hang with the Sun Devils and Red Raiders.

We could see a Big 12 championship game between the Sun Devils and Red Raiders later this season.

Both teams have their schedules circled for October 18th. It's the first meeting between both teams, and we will get a feel for who will have the upper hand. This is one of the most anticipated games of the season and arguably the most critical game in the Big 12 Conference.

More Arizona State Sun Devils News: