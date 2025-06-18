Can the Hometown kid Derrek Cooper bring his talents to Miami in 2027?

The Miami Hurricanes have been relentless in recruiting this season. They hope to land top prospect running back Derrek Cooper in 2027. Cooper is one of the top ten prospect athletes in Florida. He has impeccable speed and is also a talented safety. Cooper is currently visiting campuses such as Miami, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, etc.

It only took one touch for 5⭐️ Derrek Cooper to score! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tM9PlKSm3E — Rivals (@Rivals) September 19, 2024

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Cooper as the 35th best player in the class, the 3rd ranked running back, and the 3rd ranked player out of Florida.

There's a strong possibility he can play for the Hurricanes. It would be exciting news for the program, especially since Cooper is a hometown kid. Cooper is from Hollywood, Florida. He's 6'1 and weighs 205 pounds out of Chaminade Madonna High School. Cooper brings a reminder of Marshall Faulk. We all know Faulk was one of the best running backs of his era. Faulk was 5'10 and weighed 211.

Cooper can learn from someone like Faulk. Although Faulk is in his first season as a running backs coach for Colorado, Miami would want to make sure to land a player who can stay home and anchor their running game. Cooper can compete and learn from other running backs, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle. It would present a great challenge for him.

Miami must also be aware that Cooper might want to play in a program where he can play on both sides of the field. He's an asset in the backfield and on defense. His primary position is uncertain, but Cooper might feel that he can handle playing both positions at the collegiate level.

It's always great to see Florida athletes attend college in the same city or state they grew up in. Miami missed out on Jeremiah Smith when Smith went to Ohio State, and Smith grew up in Miami Gardens and went to the same high school as Cooper. A connection like that can significantly impact Cooper, especially since the Buckeyes just won a national championship.

We shall see what Cooper decides, and hopefully, he will come to Miami to bolster their offense.