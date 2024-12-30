Canuck U: Benefield’s Boise State primed for NYE Fiesta Bowl, Canadians 12-11 in non-CFP bowls

Ty Benefield and his Boise State Broncos will celebrate New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Ariz. at the Fiesta Bowl — hosted at State Farm Stadium — kicking off the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Penn State on Tuesday night. The winner goes to the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9, 2025, to play the winner of Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame.

Boise State hasn’t played since Dec. 6 when it won the Mountain West conference championship over UNLV. Penn State hasn’t had the same time-off luxury, having played two games since then. The Nittany Lions are coming off a CFP first-round win against SMU, 38-10, on Dec. 21 after losing the Big Ten conference championship to undefeated Oregon, 45-37, on Dec. 7.

So, how does the Vancouver native stack up against this Penn State offense?

Benefield has improved throughout this season. In his last four games, the Boise State sophomore gave opposing QBs a 71.9 NFL passer rating, made eight stops, two hurries and allowed just a single touchdown, and only 55% of targets converted to receptions, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s done this while getting into three different alignments at least 54 times each: box, free safety and slot.

🍁 S Ty Benefield on 2024 improvement & dad's text after 1st-game missed INT



"'If you were just playing free and not worrying about the scheme so much, you would have made that play.' And that sat with me."



Last 4

🏈 21 TKL

🏈 8 stops

🏈 INT

🏈 FF

🏈 2 QBH



🎥📸 @BroncoSports

He’s also caught an interception, recorded 21 tackles — 15 were solo and eight were stops — and forced a fumble in the same period. Benefield is best in zone coverage, where he’s caught both his interceptions, allowed zero TDs, made 10 stops and gave opposing QBs a 65.3 NFL passer rating all season.

But Penn State and QB Drew Allar’s offense is unlike any animal Boise State has faced in the Mountain West conference this year. The Nittany Lions boast the 15th-best — tied with Texas and Arkansas State — FBS scoring offense, tallying 38 points per game. Penn State regularly hits triple-digit yardage on the ground and through the air, averaging 100.4 rushing yards, 179.6 passing and 280 total this season.

To halt Allar’s passing attack, Benefield’s Boise State secondary needs to allow the defensive line to get pressure without sending the house. Penn State’s QB buckles under pressure, but he thrives when he sees blitz.

Fiesta Bowl: 🍁 Ty Benefield, Boise State need COV sacks on Penn State QB Drew Allar



When pressured

📉 48.3% COM (-27)

📉 2 TD (-15)

📉 625 YDS (-1771)



When blitzed

📈 71.6% COM (+5.3)

📈 13 TD (+5)

📈 2 INT (-3)



📊 @PFF_College

📸 @BroncoSportsFB, @PennStateFball

🎥 @CFBONFOX

Penn State’s top two running backs, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, are big in the ground game and in size, rushing for over 890 yards and weighing in at over 225 pounds. If Benefield can continue his versatile play, adding into the box to make stops, Boise State has a chance at stopping the run.

Canadian bowlers not so glorious since Christmas

Since Thursday — or “Boxing Day,” what Canadians call the day after Christmas — 10 Canucks have been on seven bowl game-winning teams, but 19 fell with nine different losing squads.

Arkansas State, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, UConn, Miami (Ohio), East Carolina and BYU each won their respective bowls and had at least one Canadian on the roster. Syracuse, Miami (Ohio) and UConn had two.

On the losing end, 19 playing for Bowling Green, Rutgers, Washington State, Texas Tech, Boston College, Miami, Colorado State, NC State and Colorado didn’t relish in the same glory. Rutgers accounted for seven players, although defensive lineman and Ottawa native Wesley Bailey didn’t dress — he had already announced his transfer to Louisville on Dec. 14, reuniting with former Scarlet Knights DL teammate and fellow Ottawa product Rene Konga.

Canadian true freshman RB Antwan Raymond (@antwanraymond8) took FULL advantage of his Rutgers starting role in Thursday's Rate Bowl



💥 3 TDs

💥 113 yards

💥 18 carries

💥 6.3 y/c

😮 This fake tush push score



Everybody loves Raymond!



🎥 @ESPNCFB x @RutgersRivals

Teams with Canadians on the roster are now 12-11 in 18 non-CFP bowl games; five games featured at least one playing against another.

Nate Martey’s Arkansas State takes down Ali Saad’s Bowling Green in 68 Ventures Bowl

Thursday saw the first Canadian-v-Canadian bowl game when DL Nate Martey’s Arkansas State met DL Ali Saad’s Bowling Green in the 68 Ventures Bowl. Arkansas State got the better of Bowling Green, winning 38-31 on Thursday.

Martey’s highlight came during one of Bowling Green’s fake punt attempts. The Ottawa native tracked down punter John Henderson when he tried to run for a first down and made the tackle short of the sticks.

🍁 Canadian DL Nate Martey's Arkansas State beat Bowling Green on Thursday, securing the team's first bowl victory since 2019.



The Ottawa product foiled this Bowling Green fake punt in the win.



🎥 @ESPNCFB

📸 @nate_martey15

Bowling Green did succeed on another fake punt when backup QB Baron May sneakily came in the game as the punter wearing No. 18 — similar-looking to Henderson’s No. 19 — and threw a 43-yard TD pass.

Saad, from Windsor, Ontario, picked up a sack and a QB hurry in the loss, bringing his total pressures to 22 in 2024.

Canadian DE Ali Saad (@AliSaad20026) for Bowling Green in Thursday's 68 Ventures Bowl vs Arkansas State



🟠 Sack

🟠 3 tackles

🟠 QB hurry



🎥 @ESPNCFB

Iowa State holds off Miami, 3 Canucks in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Miami’s Canadian trio didn’t get to taste victory, or the edible Pop-Tarts mascot, on Saturday. Iowa State beat Miami, 42-41, after the Hurricanes failed to get into field goal territory or score a hail mary touchdown on the final dive.

After throwing for 190 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the Division I all-time passing TD record (156), Miami starting quarterback Cam Ward sat out the second half as the Hurricanes led 31-28 coming out of halftime. Iowa State scored the game-winning TD with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter and Mami backup QB Emory Williams couldn’t respond.

Canadian DL Akheem Mesidor, from Ottawa, Ontario, made a tackle for loss. Defensive back Isaiah Thomas and offensive lineman Nino Francavilla — both Miami players from Toronto, Ontario — didn’t see an action in the game.

Over a dozen Canadians on 9 rosters in 7 upcoming bowl games

Seven Canadian-rostered bowl games are remaining between Tuesday and Saturday.