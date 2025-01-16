CFP Championship Game individual records: The top performers all-time

The College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship has given fans some unforgettable performances since its inception.

From quarterbacks putting up video-game numbers to defensive players making game-changing plays, the stage has produced plenty of record-setting moments. With another title game just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to look back at some of the most impressive individual records from past championship games.

Quarterback Milestones

When it comes to jaw-dropping performances, Joe Burrow’s outing in 2020 with LSU against Clemson is hard to top. Burrow racked up a staggering 521 total yards, setting a CFP Championship Game record. Most of those yards came through the air, as he threw for 493 passing yards and five touchdowns. If that wasn’t enough, Burrow also contributed with his legs, proving why he’s remembered as one of the greatest collegiate quarterbacks of all time.

On the rushing side of things, Deshaun Watson left his mark in the 2016 championship with 73 rushing yards, a record for quarterbacks in the CFP title game. Watson’s dual-threat ability was on full display as Clemson overcame Alabama in a thrilling finish.

In terms of attempts, Bryce Young of Alabama holds the record for the most passing attempts in a title game, throwing 57 passes during the 2022 showdown. Meanwhile, Mac Jones showed unmatched accuracy in 2021, completing 80% of his throws for Alabama.

Running Back Standouts

There’s something special about watching a dominant running back in a big game. Ezekiel Elliott carried Ohio State to victory in 2015 with 246 rushing yards, a record that still stands. His powerful performance included multiple long runs, breaking down Oregon’s defense play after play.

And when it comes to volume, Derrick Henry took the crown in 2016 with 36 rushing attempts for Alabama. His ability to shoulder the load made him a nightmare for Clemson’s defense that year.

Wide Receiver Dominance

Wide receivers have also had their fair share of record-breaking nights. Ja’Marr Chase was an unstoppable force in 2020, accumulating 221 receiving yards as part of Burrow’s historic night. Another standout moment came from DeVonta Smith in 2021, when he recorded 12 receptions and 215 receiving yards—all in the first half!

Smith’s performance was so dominant that he didn’t even need the second half to set records. Alabama’s offensive dominance that night felt like a fireworks show, and Smith was the brightest star.

Scoring Machines

Touchdowns win championships, and several players have taken that mantra to heart. Ezekiel Elliott scored 24 points in the 2015 title game, setting the bar high for future running backs. On the receiving side, DeVonta Smith totaled 18 pointsin 2021, showing that he was not only a threat between the 20s but a red-zone monster as well.

Perhaps no player has been more “responsible” for points than Joe Burrow. His five passing touchdowns—and additional contributions—put him at 36 points responsible for, a CFP Championship Game record he shares with Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back titles.

Defensive Juggernauts

While offense often steals the spotlight, championship defenses deserve love too. Tuf Borland of Ohio State set the record for 14 total tackles in 2021, while Christian Harris of Alabama recorded three sacks in 2022, making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Kevin Dodd of Clemson also made his mark in 2016 with five tackles for a loss, wreaking havoc against Alabama.

Unforgettable Moments

Some records are remembered not just for the stats but for the moments that came with them. Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard interception return in 2022 helped seal Georgia’s victory and is one of the most memorable defensive plays in CFP history.

Now, Notre Dame and Ohio State will have a chance to etch their own names into the record books when the two teams kickoff on Monday, January 20.

