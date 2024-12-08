CFP committee sends message to Notre Dame: Join a conference
Notre Dame fans hoping to see the Fighting Irish land the No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoff were disappointed on Sunday afternoon.
Instead, the Irish remain behind the Big Ten and SEC Championship losers, sending a clear signal about how independence is valued in this new playoff era.
James Franklin, head coach of Penn State, echoed what many observers are thinking. During the ESPN rankings reveal, Franklin shared his perspective:
“Everybody should be in a conference, and everybody should play a conference championship game. Right now, you’re trying to make a decision… but not everything is equal.” His words cut to the heart of Notre Dame’s dilemma. Without the opportunity to compete for a conference title, the Irish will always lack that crucial final data point.
While some might argue that Notre Dame’s No. 7 seed isn’t all that bad, it’s hard to ignore the implications. Yes, they’ll face Indiana in the first round, which is favorable. But a victory there leads to a date with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl—a monumental challenge against the reigning powerhouse. Talk about a steep hill to climb.
For Notre Dame, the message from the committee seems clear: the days of thriving as an Independent may be over. In this new playoff structure, where conferences are king, the Big Ten and SEC runner-ups are consistently prioritized. Sure, being an Independent carries tradition and pride, but it also seems to come with a ceiling. For the Irish, the No. 7 seed might be the new normal unless they consider making a move.
Notre Dame fans may not want to admit it, but aligning with the Big Ten—or even the ACC—could be the key to breaking through. The College Football Playoff has spoken: Independence comes at a cost.
Notre Dame and Indiana will do battle on Friday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.