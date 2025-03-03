Clemson and Florida State will leave the ACC; it's just a matter of time

For the last year, Clemson and Florida State have been in the middle of a battle against the ACC, pushing back against the conference, particularly its revenue model that has left them trailing behind the SEC and Big Ten.

Now, thanks to a reported settlement that includes a new revenue-distribution plan and—more importantly—a clear exit price for leaving the conference, it’s just a matter of time before both programs make their move.

Let’s start with the money. Under the newly proposed model, top brands like Clemson and Florida State are expected to receive a bump in pay, potentially up to an additional $15 million or more annually based on television ratings. That will help close the gap between what the top ACC schools earn and what SEC and Big Ten programs rake in. But while that’s a win in the short term, the bigger headline is what this settlement means for their long-term future.

Why Clemson and Florida State will still be leaving the ACC

The Grant of Rights agreement has acted as a financial prison for ACC programs, making it nearly impossible for schools to leave — some reports estimated exit fees as high as $700 million. However, this new agreement through the settlement reportedly drops that number below $100 million starting in 2030. That’s a game-changer.

For the first time, Clemson, Florida State, and any other ACC team now have a clear path to leaving.

So, what does this mean for the future? Most likely, this settlement is serving as a bridge. Over the next four years or so, Clemson and Florida State will use the extra revenue to remain competitive while waiting for the exit price to drop even further. When that happens, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them bolt for the SEC or Big Ten, particularly when those two conferences are set to renegotiate their TV deals in 2030 and 2031.

Of course, the ACC still has a small window to turn things around. If Commissioner Jim Phillips and the rest of the conference leadership can secure a major lifeline—perhaps through a renegotiated media rights deal or a strategic partnership, like through private equity—they might be able to convince top programs to stay, and we're not going to completely ignore that potential.

But, let's be honest — that's a longshot.

The most likely outcome of this settlement is that Clemson and Florida State allow the ACC some stability for the next half-decade, but then the new world order of college football will take over and those programs — as well as others — will likely move on from the conference.

The writing is on the wall. Clemson and Florida State won’t be in the ACC forever—it’s just a matter of when, not if.

