Clemson fans celebrate as Trevor Lawrence finally gets a dangerous wide receiver

If you're a Clemson fan, your heart probably skipped a beat when the Jaguars traded up to draft Travis Hunter. The thought of the former Colorado superstar teaming up with Trevor Lawrence? That’s the best kind of news you could have heard on Draft night.

Clemson fans have essentially adopted the Jaguars as their NFL team with Lawrence and former RB Travis Etienne teaming up together in the backfield, but this move is on another level. It’s a massive move for a franchise—and a quarterback—that desperately needs things to click in 2025. Let’s be honest: this is starting to feel like a make-or-break year for Lawrence. The former Clemson phenom came into the league with all the hype in the world, but the shine has started to fade just a bit.

Last season didn’t help. Lawrence had an up-and-down campaign before going down with an injury that sidelined him for the back stretch. And while there’s still every reason to believe he can be one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, the pressure is officially on. He’s playing on a big-time contract now, and Jacksonville is entering the season expecting results, particularly with Liam Coen taking over as the new head coach.

Travis Hunter is a dangerous weapon for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags

That’s what makes the addition of Travis Hunter so exciting. The Jaguars haven’t exactly been known for loading up on offensive weapons in recent years. But that changes now. Hunter gives Lawrence an explosive options at receiver, even if he is used more as a cornerback.

And Clemson fans know all too well how dangerous Lawrence can be when he has real talent around him. We’ve seen what he can do when he’s in rhythm, protected, and playing with confidence. Now, with Hunter in the mix, Jacksonville is finally showing they’re serious about surrounding their franchise QB with legit playmakers.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine yet. That offensive line still needs work. Lawrence spent too much time under pressure last year, and no amount of receiving talent is going to help if he’s getting hit before his second read. If the Jags can lock in some protection up front—whether through the rest of the draft or in free agency—then we might really start to see Lawrence take that next step.

But in the meantime, you can’t blame Clemson fans for celebrating. One of their own—still beloved in Tiger Town—is finally getting some help. And not just any help, but one of the most electrifying two-way players college football has seen in years.

