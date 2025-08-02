The ACC’s 2025 preseason media poll and all‑conference team have been revealed, and once again, Clemson University firmly topped the headlines. The Tigers earned the most first‑place votes (167) in the poll and claimed 11 of the 27 spots on the preseason All‑ACC team a commanding display of talent and recognition.

Preseason Player of the Year: Cade Klubnik

Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik was voted the 2025 ACC Preseason Player of the Year, collecting 146 of 183 votes. The nearest challengers trailed far behind: Georgia Tech’s Haynes King received 9 votes, while SMU’s Kevin Jennings earned 5 votes. Coming off a breakout 2024 season, over 3,600 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and nearly 500 rushing yards with 7 scores, Klubnik headlines a loaded Clemson roster. He has plenty of supporting cast around him as well. Great offensive line headlined by Left Tackle Blake Miller, and rounds out very nicely. Clemson also has a trio of receivers that rival some of the top units they’ve had under coach Swinney. He’s set up to ball out this year even more so than last year.

Clemson’s 11 All‑ACC Selections

Media voters recognized Clemson’s depth across the roster. The six offensive picks include: QB Cade Klubnik (Player of the Year), WR Antonio Williams, WR Bryant Wesco Jr., OT Blake Miller, OG Walker Parks, and C Ryan Linthicum. On defense, the Tigers placed five players: DE T. J. Parker, DT Peter Woods, LB Wade Woodaz, LB Sammy Brown, and CB Avieon Terrell. No other school came even close to Clemson’s volume. Pittsburgh was second with three selections, while Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Duke each landed two. Florida State, NC State, and Syracuse had just one player. Outside of Clemson, it was a pretty divided bunch of players rounding out the polls.

What This Means: Clemson’s Dominance and ACC Outlook

A Clear Favorite Backed by Media Consensus

Clemson’s overwhelming presence on the All‑ACC team and dominant vote totals reflect a strong belief from media members that the Tigers remain the benchmark of ACC football. Klubnik as player of the year is both a reward and a signal that the Tigers aren’t just deep, they are elite at the most pivotal positions, too. Two and two could’ve been put together that when a team is such heavy favorites to win a conference, that usually would mean they have the best players in that conference as well. The dominance of the All-ACC list wasn’t a surprise; it was the number of players. As great as this is to see from a university standpoint for Clemson, this isn’t so good for the ACC trying to keep them affiliated within their conference in the future.

Building on Tradition: Clemson’s Steady Success

This consistent preseason dominance isn’t new. Clemson’s culture of high-level recruiting, strong development, and leadership under Coach Dabo Swinney continues to set the standard. He deserves the utmost credit and respect for the work he’s done along with keeping the outside noise blocked out. He keeps his team grounded and humbled focusing on a week-to-week basis ready to win each matchup the same way.

This just shows how well built their culture actually is and the development they have in place for the players in the program. They retain players even in this era of NIL, and they don’t use the transfer portal as much as other teams do. This is a testament of trust in the vision they have for the guys in that locker room and the confidence they have in the team they’ve built.

The Conference Landscape

The poll results suggest Clemson could cruise to another ACC title run. But teams like Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech are expected to offer stiff competition. For teams with fewer preseason honors—Pittsburgh, Duke, Florida St—the season may hinge on key breakout players or coaching adjustments to flip underdog predictions into surprise success stories. Having that many players on the preseason ballot, along with being the clear runaway favorite for the conference title, will do them right in the possible move to a different conference. This isn’t a one-year wonder either, Clemson has been a blue blood for college football ever since Dabo took over, which only adds to their resume on the potential move. The time for a change is well worth it and probably coming sooner rather than later.

Final Take

Clemson’s dominance in the 2025 preseason All‑ACC selections and the resounding vote for Cade Klubnik as Player of the Year spotlights just how high expectations remain. With media voters predicting Clemson to run the ACC again, the challenge now shifts from preseason hype to regular-season execution. Preseason hype is fun and all but the actual production on the field is what everyone actually looks for. Clemson has high aspirations and they plan on setting a new precedent.

More Clemson Tigers News: