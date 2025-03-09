Clemson skyrockets up recruiting rankings after massive weekend

For those who were quick to count Clemson out after a couple of seasons that didn’t quite live up to the “national championship contender” standard, you might want to reconsider.

Dabo Swinney and his staff just sent a loud and clear message to the college football world: Clemson is still very much in the hunt for the best talent in the country.

After a 2025 recruiting cycle where the Tigers didn't finish as many fans would've wanted — combined with a few disappointing showings on the field in the last few seasons — it looked as if Clemson might be prepared to take a step back. But, if you've seen what Cemson is bringing back for the 2025 season and combine that with how the Tigers are now recruiting in the 2026 cycle, you might think they're still right in the discussion as a national contender.

Clemson hosted its Elite Retreat over the weekend, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. The Tigers landed commitments from a total of four elite prospects.

Among the new commits, Clemson added standout 4-star wide receivers Naeem Burroughs (Bolles School, FL) and Connor Salmin (Bullis School, VA), and 4-star OL Adam Guthrie (Miami Trace, OH) and Grant Wise (Pace, FL).

Before the weekend, Clemson’s class was sitting outside the top 25. Now? The Tigers have skyrocketed to No. 8 in the country according to On3 and to No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The Tigers also now hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC for 2026.

Clemson has had its fair share of doubters lately, with critics claiming the program was slipping in the NIL and transfer portal era. Even with all that, it hasn't stopped Dabo Swinney from continuing to build and refine that culture, and it seems he has something cooking now.

While there’s still a long way to go until signing day and Clemson must now focus on keeping its class intact while adding more quality, this is most definitely a good sign for the Tigers as they look towards the future.

Read More