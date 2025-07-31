Brent Venables has established himself as one of the top defensive minds in college football over the past two decades. As a key figure in securing two national championships at Clemson, Venables also won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach during his tenure there. After being a candidate for various head coaching positions, he took over as the head coach at Oklahoma in December 2021.

Historically, Oklahoma has been a model of success in college football, but the program has struggled recently, posting a record of 6-7 in two of the last three seasons. With his job security at risk, Venables has made significant changes in Norman, including hiring offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle from Washington State and bringing in transfer quarterback John Mateer.

The offense has been a major area of concern during Venables' time, and improving it is the primary focus heading into the 2025 season. The Sooners used traditional recruiting to land the top-rated tackle in the class of 2025, Michael Fasusi, and 4-star running back Tory Blaylock helped the Sooners secure the 10th-best class in the SEC and the 17th-best class overall.

The transition to the SEC has further complicated matters for Venables, especially after the Sooners' struggles in the BIG 12 previously placed him under pressure. As the new season approaches, Venables must adopt a win-now mentality, or he could face being relieved of his duties before the year concludes.

In his three seasons with the Sooners, Venables' best performance came in his second year when the team achieved a 10-3 record and finished second in the Big 12. Venables has an overall record of 22 wins and 17 losses, with 12 wins and 14 losses in conference play, spanning both the SEC and Big 12. Additionally, the Sooners have lost all three of their Bowl appearances under Venables. While Venables is regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators in the game, his future as a head coach may depend on the Sooners' performance this season.

