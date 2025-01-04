t’s the season of swirling rumors, and Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks has found himself at the center of a potential shake-up involving some powerhouse programs.

Banks, who’s been with the Vols for four seasons, reportedly has a contract extension sitting on his desk—but he hasn’t signed it yet. This hesitation comes at a time when he is being pursued by several other schools, including Clemson and Miami.

According to VolQuest’s Brent Hubbs, Miami doesn't seem like a serious contender. As he shared during a recent interview: “I don’t think Miami is a place that Tim Banks has much interest in... I don’t think anything’s going to happen there.” However, Clemson? That’s a different story.

The Tigers find themselves in a tricky situation. Their defensive coordinator, Wes Goodwin, is rumored to be a top candidate for the same role at Oklahoma, where his former boss Brent Venables currently leads the Sooners. Goodwin was rumored to be fired by Dabo Swinney after Clemson's terrible showing against the run this season.

If Goodwin heads to Norman, Clemson could avoid paying a hefty buyout that it would have to pay if they fired him instead, making the timing favorable for them to make changes. Hubbs described the scenario as a "financial waiting game," noting that Clemson is likely to move quickly once things are set in motion.

For Tennessee, the stakes are high. Banks’ impact on the Vols’ defense is undeniable, and losing him could trigger ripple effects, especially with the transfer portal looming this spring as an option for key defensive players.

Plus, head coach Josh Heupel would have to navigate the challenge of finding a replacement—something that doesn’t always go as planned.

In addition to Banks, Clemson has also been rumored to be considering other candidates including Denver Broncos DBs coach Jim Leonhard and Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci.

For now, it’s a waiting game between Oklahoma, Clemson, and Tennessee. But one thing is certain—if Clemson makes a strong push, the Vols may have to act fast to secure their defensive leader.

