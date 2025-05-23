College Football 2026 Top 10 Recruiting Classes

College Football recruiting never stops, but we are about 6 months away from the early signing period in early December. We are breaking down the top recruiting 10 classes and sharing some news and notes on each of the 10 classes. We are using the 247 rankings composite for team rankings.'

1) USC-27 Commits

No doubt about it, USC has an impressive 2026 class. New General Manager Chad Bowden came from Notre Dame and has his fingerprints all over this class. 27 commits this early in the process is an incredible performance so far. The key is keeping as many as possible. The most impressive is having 17 commits from the state of California after struggling to get California players to commit earlier in Lincoln Riley's tenure. USC will lose some kids, and they will probably not be the top-ranked class by December, but if they can sign a top 5 class, that is a positive direction for Riley and USC.

2) Notre Dame-16 Commits

Marcus Freeman is building off the National Championship game and has recruited well for the 2026 recruiting class. The best part of this class is its depth. Notre Dame has commitments from 8 different states as it continues to take a National approach to recruiting. They currently have 2 commits from talent-rich Texas and Georgia. Freeman has continued a great recruiting strategy for Notre Dame.

3) Ohio State- 13 Commits

Ohio State under Ryan Day has consistently landed a top 5 recruiting class. Ohio State continues to recruit nationally extremely well, as they have recruits from 7 states. They have also gained commitments from 7 prospects from Ohio, their backyard. They also have two elite wide receivers in this class, a staple for Ohio State since Brian Hartline took over as wide receivers coach. The biggest question is, can Ohio State recruit elite defensive linemen since they currently have 0 commitments in this class? This has been a recent problem because retire questions continue to hover around defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

4) Clemson- 15 Commits

Dabo Swinney has constantly built a great program at Clemson. Swinney's latest class is a talented group of players. In a talented class Clemson currently has prospects from 13 states, which is incredible. Swinney has a national title type of team this year and this class is a talented group of players.

5) Penn State- 16 Commits

Under James Franklin he has constantly landed a top 10 recruiting class. This class is on par with most of his classes. Of the 16 commitments 7 are from Pennsylvania as Franklin has helped nailed down his home state at a high rate.

6) Texas A&M- 11 Commits

Texas A&M has always been a sleeping giant but has not be able to get over the hump to be a successful program. 2nd year head coach Mike Elko is trying to change that, so 11 commitments in this class is a successful class so far. If he could land a top 10 class, it be a huge step for Texas A&M.

7) LSU- 9 Commits

Head Coach Brian Kelly has done a solid job at LSU but has not gotten over the hump with a great team on the field. His recruiting has been solid, but not great. Getting a top 5 class would go a long way to help the LSU program.

8) Kansas-15 Commits

Kansas has done a great job so far in the 2026 class by getting 15 commits, but they probably won’t keep a top 10 recruiting class. Still an initial great class by Kansas and Head Coach Lance Leipoid. If they get a top 20 class by December’ s early signing period it will be a great accomplishment.

9) Miami-10 Commits

Mario Cristobal has upgraded the program and made them a much more talented program. Cristobal recently landed a commitment from the best player in the class in 5 5-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell. Cristobal is building a top 10 roster in College Football.

10) Syracuse-16 Commits

Fran Brown has done a great job of recruiting early and often to land commitments from 16 players. Brown has gained commitments from 8 different states as Brown has been able to tap into his assistant background to hit multiple states.