College football bowl game best bets, Part 1

Bowl season is here as the first full week of bowl action has arrived with six games outside of the CFP.

When watching and picking bowl games it is important to note that many of these teams will look drastically different from what they were during the regular season. All factors must be taken into account from opt-outs, to coaches leaving, to teams who are just enjoying a free trip and getting some free gear with their eyes already set on next year.

We ended the season a disappointing 64-74 with my picks, but with plenty of bowl games yet to be played, getting to .500 is still in reach.

Here are the best bets in the first week of college football bowl games.

Season Record: (64-74)

Memphis/West Virginia Over 58.5 (-115) - Tuesday 9 p.m. ET

This game features two solid offenses that can put up some points. WVU will be without head coach Neal Brown after he was let go, but I believe this makes the team even more inspired to put on a good show as they try to impress new head coach Rich Rodriguez or get more good film for the transfer portal.

Memphis has one of the top offenses in college football averaging 34.7 points per game and I could see them reaching 40 in this one.

Opt-outs will not have a major impact here and if you're a person who likes trends, the over has hit in the last four Frisco Bowls.

UNLV Moneyline (-106) vs California - Wednesday 9 p.m. ET

Both of these teams ended the season with embarrassing losses and will be looking to end on a high note in the LA Bowl.

UNLV will be without two of their top players in WR Ricky White III and CB Tony Grimes along with head coach Barry Odom who left for Purdue. The Rebels stud QB Hajj Malik-Williams will be suiting up though for his last game of college football.

Cal QB Fernando Mendoza will not be playing after entering the transfer portal and the back-up situation is up in the air with QB2 Chandler Rogers getting injured in the final game of the season.

I believe UNLV is the better team and them having their QB parlayed with the Bears not makes me love this pick even more.

When asked about his decision to play in this game, top UNLV defensive player LB Jackson Woodard said “I love football. Any chance that I get to play football, I’m going to play” which should tell you all you need to know about the Rebels mentality heading into this one.

Ohio -3.5 (-105) vs Jacksonville State - Friday 12 p.m. ET

These teams will be without their head coaches after both of them left after leading their teams to a conference title.

Ohio is currently the only team without any players in the transfer portal so do not expect to see any notable guys not on the field for them. Jacksonville State has several players who will likely not be suiting up including five starters on the defensive side who have already entered the portal.

As the great college football analyst Timothee Chalamet said, I think Ohio QB Parker Navarro gets it going in this one and tilts it in favor of the Bobcats. Bowl games just seem to mean more in Athens Ohio as the Bobcats have been victorious in their last five bowl appearances.

Rounding it out:

Western Kentucky/James Madison Over 51.5 (-110) - Wednesday 5:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern -5.5 (-115) vs Sam Houston St. - Thursday 7 p.m. ET

Tulane +14.5 (-115) vs Florida - Friday 3:30 p.m. ET

