College football fans think they've found Lee Corso's replacement on College GameDay

Lee Corso is heading into his final season with ESPN College GameDay, and it’s safe to say fans are already starting to speculate about the future of the show.

For nearly four decades, Corso has been the face of ESPN College GameDay on Saturday mornings. From his mascot headgear picks to his iconic catchphrase "Not so fast my friend," Corso has made an impact on the game that will be felt for a long time.

He joined the show in 1987 and helped turn it from a small pregame segment into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Whether he was riding in on a motorcycle with the Oregon Duck or holding up a live baby alligator to pick Florida, Corso knew how to command attention in a way no one else could.

When he officially retires after the August 30, 2025 broadcast, it will mark the end of one of the most recognizable runs in sports television history.

College Football Fans Think Theo Von Might Be Next

Naturally, with Corso stepping away, the internet did what the internet does best—start rumors. One of the more out-there ones? That College GameDay has found its next star… in comedian Theo Von.

The buzz started after Message Board Geniuses posted on social media that “reputable sources” claim Theo Von will replace Corso. If you’ve spent any time online, you know how quickly something like that can take off—especially when it’s just wild enough to make you do a double take. Of course, this is just coming from some random Texas A&M board.

Reputable sources tell MBG that Theo Von will replace Lee Corso on ESPN College GameDay. pic.twitter.com/UjwRQGKZEZ — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) April 21, 2025

For those unfamiliar, Theo Von is a stand-up comic and host of the podcast This Past Weekend. He’s a fan favorite in comedy circles and definitely has a presence, but stepping into Corso’s shoes on GameDay? That would be a massive shift in tone.

Reactions to the rumor have been all over the place. Some fans think it’s hilarious. Some are genuinely intrigued. And of course, many are saying, “Wait… who’s Theo Von?”

As entertaining as the rumor is, we wouldn’t read too much into it just yet. ESPN hasn’t made any official announcement about replacing Corso, and all signs point to them sticking with the current lineup—Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee—for the 2025 season. No one’s expected to don the headgear. No one’s being slotted in to try and fill the void. Because the truth is, you can’t replace Lee Corso. You just can’t.

We would put this under the tab of "viral internet rumor" rather than anything of substance.

In addition, if ESPN decides to bring in someone new, that probably won’t happen until at least 2026. It’ll take time to figure out how to evolve the show without forcing something that doesn’t feel right. Could Theo Von eventually end up with a guest spot or a new segment? Never say never. But for now, don’t expect GameDay to change too much.

