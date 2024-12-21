College Football Playoff Saturday Schedule: TV channels, streaming, and more

The College Football Playoff action continues on Saturday, December 21, with three highly anticipated matchups featuring some of the nation’s top teams.

After Indiana and Notre Dame opened up the first-round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night, we've got a full schedule on Saturday.

Whether you’re tuning in from home or on the go, here’s a breakdown of the full Saturday schedule and how you can catch every play.

Saturday’s College Football Playoff Matchups

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: TNT/MAX

TNT/MAX Location: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium Weather: 26 degrees at kickoff

SMU brings its high-scoring offense into this clash against a Penn State team known for its rock-solid defense.

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: TNT/MAX

TNT/MAX Location: Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium

Clemson looks to upset Texas, the higher seed, in a matchup that could set the tone for the rest of the playoffs. This game features the best quarterback matchup of the day between Cade Klubnik and Quinn Ewers.

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Location: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State faces a motivated Tennessee squad in what promises to be one of the most closely contested games of the weekend.

How to Watch and Stream

The broadcast rights for Saturday’s games are split between TNT/MAX and the more traditional ABC/ESPN platforms. Here’s how you can tune in:

Cable or Satellite TV: Find TNT/MAX for the afternoon matchups and ABC/ESPN for the evening game. Check your local listings to confirm channels. Streaming Options: TNT/MAX: Access via streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or the MAX app. ABC/ESPN: Available through popular services like YouTube TV, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV. On-the-Go Viewing: Both TNT and ESPN offer apps that allow live streaming for subscribers. MAX’s app also provides seamless access to their broadcasts.

