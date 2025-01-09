College Football Playoff Semifinals best bets

A journey that began with 134 teams all chasing the same goal, and now only four remain. The semifinal games of the College Football Playoff will take place on Thursday and Friday night and boy do we have two great matchups.

With as much controversy that the first 12-team playoff has created, I believe the four best teams in the country are left and it is important to note that two of these teams, both of whom are favored, would not have been here in the previous four team model.

We have had a good eye for playoff matchups so far with my picks going 6-3 in the first two rounds and I feel confident about how these two semifinal games will go.

Here are the best bets in the College Football Playoff semifinals:

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER | Season Record: (80-90)

Notre Dame/Penn State Under 45.5 (-120)

Two teams with very similar identities being great defense and running the football. This seems like such a square pick but I love it and frankly I am surprised that the total is not lower.

When looking at this matchup, we see studs on the defensive side of the ball and a lack of stars or playmakers specifically at the receiver position. For this reason I believe both teams will stick to their bread and butter and try to control the game on the ground.

The biggest of my worries with this one would be Penn State tight end Tyler Warren having an all-time performance and turning it into a shootout, but Marcus Freeman and his Irish defense will come in with a scheme to stop Warren that largely includes All-American safety Xavier Watts.

Arguably the best player on the Nittany Lions defense, D-end Abdul Carter, has officially been labeled as a “game-time decision”, but I fully expect him to play and have an impact.

If I had to pick a side I would take Notre Dame (-120), but without much confidence as I see this game being decided by a play or two on the special teams side of the ball. I feel much better about the under with these talented defenses showing up and it being a slugfest.

Ohio State -5.5 (-114) vs Texas

As I have said twice before and seemingly predicted perfectly in this playoff, Ohio State is a team on a mission after that embarrassing loss to Michigan.

These past two games Ohio State has proven they are the best team in college football this year, and if they play to their capabilities, I believe they will beat anybody by at least two touchdowns (Ohio State Alternate -13.5 currently: +210).

The Buckeyes seemed to have learned something in that loss to Michigan being that if they use their pass game early, highlighted by phenom freshman Jeremiah Smith, it will completely open up for the run game. Expect them to utilize that against this Texas defense who fell victim to a similar attack the second half against Arizona State.

Texas has not impressed me on either side of the ball as of late, and unless Quinn Ewers can put together a career game, the Longhorns do not have a chance.

At this point I cannot pick against Ohio State and Texas just happens to be the next team in their way.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change | Frank Sciarroni is 80-90 ATS in CFB.