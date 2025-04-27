College football stars picked on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded with 257 players drafted to the NFL. While everyone knows who was selected early, there is always a load of guys who excelled at the college level that do not end up going until the back half of the draft.

Some recent hidden gems who got drafted late and have been successful as pros include Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC, Round 4), Puka Nacua (BYU, Round 5), Brock Purdy (Iowa State, Round 7), and Isiah Pacheco (Rutgers, Round 7). With this being said let’s take a look at some notable names from the college level who were selected on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. (Quarterbacks not included)

Skattebo took over the college football world last season leading Arizona State to a Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. The running back began his college career at the FCS level with Sacramento State but found a good fit with Kenny Dillingham at ASU. He now heads to New York with first round pick Jaxson Dart in what could be an electric NFL backfield for years to come.

Stutsman was a three year starter at Oklahoma and a consensus All-American in 2024. He could have gone pro last year, but decided to return to Oklahoma for one last season. Over his four year career he tallied 376 total tackles and led the Sooners in tackles in two different seasons. This is a guy who has played a ton of football and could have an immediate impact in New Orleans.

Sawyer appeared in 55 games over his four year career with the Buckeyes. Over that time he compiled 23 sacks and 144 total tackles, 29 of which were for loss. He was a key piece in Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run and will forever be remembered for his strip sack followed by a scoop-and-score to seal the win against Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

Frazier is a seasoned vet who played in over 50 games at the college level. He was a freshman All-American for FIU in 2021 before transferring to LSU and becoming a staple of their offensive line. This is a guy that many did not expect to fall this far and it doesn't surprise me that Dan Campbell and the Lions traded up to select Frazier with him still available in the fifth round.

Ollie Gordon was one of the biggest names in college football in 2023 when he won the Doak Walker Award rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. A disappointing season in 2024 led to him being selected late in the draft, but I fully expect him to succeed at the next level, especially in Mike McDaniel's run game.

Kobe King has been a key piece on one of the top defenses in college football the past three seasons. He earned second team All-Big Ten honors last year and brings great run stopping abilities to the NFL as an inside linebacker.

The speedster from Colorado was the third Buffalo selected in this year's draft. He obviously lacks size standing at 5’8” but his quickness is unquestionable and that is something that cannot be taught. Horn is a guy that I believe could do really well with a coach that loves his abilities and has a spot that is perfect for him in the system. He is also a valuable special teamer as he averaged 21 yards on kickoffs and 10.3 yards on punt returns last season.

Johnson was one of many stars on the Oregon offense in 2024. He has a great college story as he chose to stay close to home beginning his career at Troy before transferring to Oregon to catch for his adopted brother QB Bo Nix. He was a major difference maker for the Ducks the past two seasons and helped bring back the speed on offense that Oregon is known for. Johnson was the star of the 2024 Big Ten Championship game winning MVP with 181 yards and one touchdown. He now heads to Tampa Bay as a slot in a loaded receiver room.