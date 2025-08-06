College Football teams with best odds to go undefeated in the 2025 regular season

Going undefeated in a season, no matter the sport, is an incredible accomplishment. In college football, it is a rare occurrence and one that may become even more uncommon with the current landscape of the sport and the expanded playoff. In the past most teams had to go undefeated to even have a chance to play for a national championship, but as we saw last year, that is no longer the case.

To finish a college football season undefeated not only takes an extremely talented and together team, but it also helps to have a favorable draw in terms of your schedule and a little bit of luck along the way.

Here are the top 10 teams in betting odds to finish the college football regular season undefeated in 2025.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (8/5)

The reigning national champions dropped two games last season but still managed to bring home the trophy. Expectations are high once again this year, but with uncertainty at the quarterback position, I find it surprising to see them holding the best odds here. Their pursuit of a perfect season could be ended quickly as they host Texas in Week 1. The rest of the Buckeyes’ toughest tests come in the second half of the schedule, with matchups against Illinois, Penn State, and Michigan.

Despite not being part of a college football conference, the Irish face a somewhat challenging schedule, but they will likely be favored in every game this season. Their toughest matchups (Miami, Texas A&M, Boise State) all come early in the year, so if they can make it to the midpoint of the season unscathed, they'll have a legitimate shot at running the table. However, when it comes to Notre Dame, the big games might not be the ones to worry about, as we have seen with some embarrassing losses in recent years.

An undefeated regular season for Dabo Swinney would put him and Clemson right back where they were just a few years ago at the top of the college football world. With Cade Klubnik returning at quarterback, along with several other key contributors, the Tigers certainly have a good shot at making that happen. It also helps that they play in arguably the weakest power conference in the ACC. The Tigers will certainly be challenged though with an opener against LSU, a matchup with SMU, and tough road games at Louisville and South Carolina late in the year.

Yes, the Nittany Lions have an abundance of returning talent and exciting newcomers, but talent and hype alone don’t win the big games. To finish the regular season undefeated, Penn State will finally have to get over the hump of beating Ohio State, and they will get another chance in a big game against Oregon. Every other game should be heavily in the Nittany Lions favor. While they don’t need to win every game to make the playoff, what Penn State does in these big games will obviously affect their chances of going undefeated, but also decide how this season will be remembered.

Georgia has two of the most recent undefeated regular seasons in 2022 and 2023. Going undefeated with an SEC schedule will be no small task, especially with tough opponents like Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida, and Texas on the schedule. However, the schedule does play heavily in the Bulldogs favor. They have just three road games (and currently hold the longest home winning streak at 31), a bye week between the Tennessee and Alabama games, their three toughest matchups (Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas) will all be played at Sanford Stadium, and they drew the two worst teams in the SEC in Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Oregon was the lone team to finish the 2024 college football regular season undefeated. However, they have a lot to replace from that team, starting at quarterback where former five-star recruit Dante Moore is expected to step in. The schedule looks really nice though, with Penn State looking now to be the only real tester and avoiding matchups with Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, and Nebraska.

The Flames are the highest non–Power Conference team on this list. Going 8-4 last season was a major disappointment for a Liberty team that many thought could go undefeated and contend for the Group of Five’s playoff spot. Jamey Chadwell is entering his third season as head coach and is expected to start Ethan Vasko at quarterback from his old stomping grounds of Coastal Carolina. Their schedule includes CUSA matchups against three programs in their first or second season since transitioning from FCS (Delaware, Missouri State, Kennesaw State) along with non-conference games against Maine, Bowling Green, James Madison, and Old Dominion.

Despite entering the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and holding the best betting odds to win the national championship, the Longhorns have the eighth best odds here. While they may be widely regarded as the top team in college football, these odds seem fitting for a program in the SEC that will travel to Florida and Georgia, has a season opener on the road against the No. 2 team in the country and the defending national champs, and a new starting quarterback. That said, it certainly helps when that quarterback is a Manning and a Heisman hopeful.

Despite losing Ashton Jeanty from last year's College Football Playoff team, Boise State is expected to continue its success in 2025. While Jeanty is gone, the Broncos return most of their starting offensive line from 2024, along with quarterback Maddux Madsen. Their toughest test will come in Week 6 on the road against Notre Dame. Outside of that, they should be favored in every other game as they enter the season as heavy favorites to repeat as Mountain West champions.

Undefeated regular seasons became the expectation in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban, but accomplishing that feat in Year 2 for Kalen DeBoer would be an incredible achievement, and would do wonders for his future with the Tide. Though with the difficulty of their schedule and the quarterback situation, it is surprising to see them with better odds than a few other teams. The Tide have two non-conference matchups against Power Conference opponents, along with tough SEC road games at Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina. They will also host Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and LSU.

