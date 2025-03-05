College Football: The end of the Spring Game is upon us

One of the biggest consequences of NIL and the transfer portal is we are near to seeing the end of the spring game for most major college football program.

We've already seen Ohio State, Texas, Nebraska, USC, and NC State cancel their games completely. Some of the reasons given are injuries and others worry with the transfer portal other teams are going to try and poach players they see have good games in the spring game. I would assume we won't see any of these programs return to having a spring game anytime soon as they don't see there being an advantage for the program.

There are other programs, like Alabama, who is still having a game but for the first time in forever won't be on television or streamed.

Programs appear to be so worried about their rosters being picked apart with eyes on them during spring games that they are willing to get rid of the game or not have it available for those not in the stadium. I am under the opinion that if a team wants a player from Alabama or Nebraska they are going to reach out to them whether there is a spring game or not.

Also, I would have to think that if a progam is interested in a player on a team who is having a spring game, it not being on television won't stop them from scouting players. Since most games are cheap or free, other teams will have coaches in the stands.

With the elimination of spring games and more to come sooner than later, the biggest losers are the fans. With where the economy is, most families don't have the money to pay for expensive regular season tickets and this was a way for families to get somewhat of a game experience. Also, the local economies in places like Tuscaloosa, AL or Lincoln, NE boom during spring game weekends and if these game go by the wayside it will hurt local businesses.

Of course they can make things up in the fall but the loss of guaranteed income will hurt.

Keeping everything closed off and private during the spring may seem good for the coaches and programs, but it may not have as much of a positive effect as they think. Players who are unhappy at their current schools are going to find a way to leave whether there is a spring game or not.

Injuries, unfortunately, are a part of college football and can happen during the spring, fall camp, or during the regular season. One less day might help some but chances aren't much better of a player staying healthy if one afternoon of football isn't played. It will be interesting to see what comes of the spring game in general especially as regulations are part into place with NIL and the transfer portal.

