Consensus favorite named for the 2025-26 college football national championship

It looks like there's already a clear frontrunner for the 2025-26 college football national championship, and it's no surprise—Ohio State is leading the pack once again.

Fresh off their dominant performance in the College Football Playoff that culminated in a title game win over Notre Dame, the Buckeyes have been named the consensus favorite to go back-to-back next season.

The early betting odds, released moments after their championship win, placed Ohio State at the top with odds hovering around +450. While their closest competition—Texas and Georgia—aren't far behind at +650, the Buckeyes' returning talent and strong recruiting class have cemented them as the team to beat. Both Texas and Georgia will be facing major transitions at quarterback, which could give Ohio State an edge in their title defense.

What makes Ohio State such a strong favorite? For starters, key players that still had eligibility left have decided to return — led by stud WR Jeremiah Smith and DB Caleb Downs — ensuring that the team remains loaded with experienced talent.

Head coach Ryan Day’s impressive ability to recruit and develop top-tier athletes continues to pay off, and with the addition of former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes' offense looks primed to be just as explosive next season. The defense, on the other hand, will have its questions as the Buckeyes attempt to replace seven starters and their defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles.

Of course, it's never a guarantee in college football. In the Big Ten, Oregon (+700), and Penn State (+850), both have dynamic rosters that could pose a challenge to Ohio State’s repeat bid.

But for now, the Buckeyes stand alone at the top, with fans and oddsmakers alike believing they have what it takes to claim another national championship.

Read More