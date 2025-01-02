Controversial calls in the CFP: Are officials giving SEC teams preferential treatment?

Three separate times in the College Football Playoff we have seen officials representing different conferences miss a key call. In all three instances, the call — or no call — went in favor of the team from the SEC.

As we look at the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, there have been a few fun games and several blowouts. Of the teams who have advanced to the semifinals thus far, only a couple of seen any kind of adversity in their path. Penn State had to weather a run from Boise State late in the second half, and Texas has been involved in two relatively close games.

In both of those games, the Longhorns saw calls go their way that made a difference in the outcome. First, there was Texas's home game against Clemson.

Texas ended up winning the game 38-24, but a key no-call with a little less than nine minutes in regulation tilted things in favor of the Longhorns. Clemson was driving down 38-24 when Cade Klubnik threw a fade to freshman T.J. Moore in the end zone — who already had three receptions on the drive. There was obvious hand-fighting and though the same exact thing had been called on Clemson's defenders, the officials held the flag in their pocket.

Here's another missed call at the goal line.



Obvious PI on @tjmoore305 that trapped his left arm.



TJ would have caught this ball had his arm not been trapped by the DB. He almost caught it one handed. And clearly, this would have been a reception for a TD.



College football… pic.twitter.com/xnwRutcpnk — Susan Lloyd Photography (@parkers_tiger) December 24, 2024

Texas was flagged for a roughing the passer, but that only moved the ball forward five yards and Clemson ended up turning the ball over on downs. Had the pass-interference in the end zone been called, it would've set the Tigers up at 1-yard line with four tries. They would've likely scored and it would've been 38-31 with more than eight minutes remaining.

That, however, wasn't near as troubling as the next missed call which would favor Texas a week and a half later.

As Arizona State made its miraculous comeback on Wednesday, the Sun Devils had Texas on the ropes and were driving. As Sam Leavitt completed a pass to Melquan Stovall on third down, the receiver was buried by Texas DB Michael Taafe.

Texas quite literally advances because the officials were afraid to call blatant targeting late in the 4th quarter.

pic.twitter.com/X3n1Gp3pk1 — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) January 1, 2025

Matt Austin, ESPN's rule expert, came on before the review for targeting even commenced and said that it looked like targeting to him. However, after the officials called for the review, they came back on and said that it was not targeting.

Though Arizona State would've been set up in Texas territory, the Sun Devils had to punt. They'd eventually lose in double-overtime, but one has to wonder what would've happened if that drive had been able to continue.

Now, we have another instance early in the game between Notre Dame and Georgia where a call was conveniently missed in the favor of an SEC team. As Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard took off, the officials missed a clear facemask that would've set Notre Dame up at the Georgia 24-yard line. The next play, it looked as if Georgia got away with a pass-interference call, as well.

Georgia gets away with a face mask and pass interference penalty on back-to-back plays. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 2, 2025

No one here is trying to prop up any conspiracy theory, but there have been a few instances when it feels like there's been some preferential treatment given.

Regardless, officiating all around college football has to get better.

