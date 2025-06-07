Could Kenny Dillingham turn Arizona State into a Blue Blood?

Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham believes that Arizona State could become a blue blood program, which is a feat few teams can claim in College Football. Dillingham specifically mentioned that Clemson and Oregon were two recent examples of schools that had dominant runs over the last 20 years. In an interview with On3's Pete Nakos, Dillingham came out and said that he believes Arizona State can be a blue blood of the 2020's.

The History is bleak at Arizona State

Over the last 24 seasons, Arizona State has not been one of the sport's top teams. Since 2000, they have had 10 wins just 4 times. Last year, when they went 11-3, in 2007 they went 10-3, and in back-to-back seasons, 2013 and 2014, they won 10 games. After those successful seasons, Arizona State usually falls back to the 5–7-win range. From 2015 to 2017, they won 6, 5, and 7 games. Recent history doesn’t tell you the whole story, but it gives you a true background to how difficult it has been for Arizona State to sustain success.

Recruiting is a huge plus

One thing in Kenny Dillingham's corner is that he is a dynamic recruiter. He currently has Arizona State ranked as the 16th recruiting class, which is an impressive ranking for Arizona State. If he can successfully land top 20 recruiting classes year in and year out, they could constantly compete for the Big 12 which would put the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff on a yearly basis.

Lack of money and resources

The other program Arizona State will run into is the lack of money and resources as an athletic program. They play in the Big 12 conference, which is lacking money and resources compared to the Big Ten and the SEC conferences. The Big 12 gives each school 31.7 million per year. The Big Ten is between 80 million-100 million per school. The SEC is 52.5 million per school. Arizona State lacks TV money, so it is hard to overcome a lack of cash flow to build a blue-blood program.

Final Verdict

If Dillingham can make Arizona State a true-blue blood College Football program, it will require him to be exceptional at his job, full support from the athletic department, and more financial commitment from Alumni. Time will tell if Dillingham and Arizona State will be able to make it a Blue Blood program; history and finances would bet against it.

