David Pollack reveals surprises in his Top-5 for the 2025 college football season

College football analyst David Pollack has released his way-too-early Top-5 teams for the 2025 season, and while some familiar names made the list, there are a few picks that might catch fans off guard.

Here’s how Pollack ranked his top contenders:

1. Texas Longhorns: Pollack’s choice to place Texas at No. 1 is pretty easy to see why. Arch Manning, the highly-touted quarterback, will be leading Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Even though the Longhorns are losing top receivers like Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, they’re bringing back key players like Ryan Wingo and running back CJ Baxter. Defensively, standout linebackers Collin Simmons and Anthony Hill Jr. will help anchor the team.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: The reigning national champs come in at No. 2, which might surprise some fans. After winning the first title in the 12-team College Football Playoff era, Ohio State is undergoing major roster — and coaching — changes. They’re losing key starters like quarterback Will Howard and running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. Despite these losses, they still have All-American safety Caleb Downs and rising star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

3. Oregon Ducks: At No. 3, Pollack’s pick of the Ducks reflects their strong showing in the Big Ten and an undefeated regular season. With Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel heading to the NFL, the team will rely on young quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad. But the Ducks’ defense remains solid with players like Matayo Uiagalelei and Jahlil Florence.

4. Clemson Tigers: Coming in at No. 4, Clemson’s spot is secured thanks to key returning players. Quarterback Cade Klubnik and receivers Antonio Williams and TJ Moore will have the offense at an elite level. On defense, Peter Woods and TJ Parker return to lead the line, while Avieon Terrell and Khalil Barnes strengthen the secondary.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions: Rounding out the list at No. 5, Penn State had a record-setting season with 13 wins and their first playoff appearance. Although they’ll miss stars like Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, they’re returning quarterback Drew Allar and top rushers Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton.

