Did Notre Dame's Riley Leonard run out of gas after the first drive on Monday?

Monday's National Title Game couldn't have started better for Notre Dame. The Irish methodically marched down the field on an 18-play drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown plunge from QB Riley Leonard. The drive included four conversions on third-down and two on fourth, putting the Irish up 7-0 as the green and gold faithful went wild.

Leonard ran the ball an incredible nine times during this opening drive, including on four straight plays leading up to his touchdown.

Following the extra point, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Leonard was completely exhausted, and even vomited upon making it to the Notre Dame sideline. He was then pictured with his eyes closed taking deep breaths, clearly trying to regain his composure and strength.

After the Buckeyes answered with an 8-yard touchdown pass to WR Jeremiah Smith, Leonard appeared to stagger a bit while taking the field to begin their next drive.



Over the next four offensive series for the Irish, Leonard ran the ball a grand total of one time, resulting in zero points.

This begs the question: did that incredible first drive for Notre Dame actually end up being their downfall? If you've been in a situation where you are physically exhausted, then you know how difficult it is to regain your strength. And that of course is for any situation, let alone a National Championship football game against the nation's premier defense.

Riley Leonard potentially overexerting himself on the opening drive very well may have impacted the Notre dame game plan the rest of the way. By the time he looked like himself again, it was far too late. The Buckeyes leaped out to a 31-7 lead and were well on their way to a 9th National Title.

