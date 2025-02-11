Early Odds to Win the 2025-26 Big Ten Championship

It's early February and thanks to FanDuel, we already have betting odds to win next season's Big Ten Championship.

Join me as I break down the odds for each program in the Big Ten:

The Favorites

Ohio State (+170):

The reigning national champions get the nod as way-too-early favorites to the win the conference next year. This is a bold endorsement of the Buckeye program, given the mass exodus of both players and coaches following their title run. This team is going to look very different in the fall.



Oregon (+230):

After winning the crown in their first year in the conference, the Ducks will be turning to QB Dante Moore in their quest to repeat. Him, along with 5-star talent on both sides of the ball have Oregon poised to defend their Big Ten throne.



Penn State (+380):

Fresh off a CFP semi-final appearance, the Nittany Lions will be returning QB Drew Allar along with star RB duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Expectations will be sky high in State College come August.



Michigan (+800):

The final team in the favorites category is the Michigan Wolverines. The maize & blue head into their second full season under Sherrone Moore, and look to build on wins over Ohio State and Alabama to close out this past year.



The Dark Horses

Indiana (+2500):

The Hoosiers burst onto the scene in 2024, earning a CFP spot and their first ever 10-win season. It will be challenging to repeat this success next year, but Curt Cignetti is confident he has his program rolling.



Nebraska (+4500):

The Huskers took a small step forward in Matt Rhule's second season, but largely disappointed finishing with a 7-6 record. QB Dylan Raiola will look to build on a freshman season that at times showed his high potential.



USC (+4500):

It was a disappointing first season in the conference for the Trojans, who finished 4-5 and 7-6 overall. The pressure is mounting on Lincoln Riley heading into this offseason, and anything short of competing for a playoff spot next year will significantly increase the temperature of his seat.



Iowa (+5000):

It's 50-1 opening odds for the Hawkeyes, who once again were unable to break the glass ceiling this past season. Kirk Ferentz will be entering his incredible 27th season as Iowa head coach, and seeking his first conference title since '04.

The Long Shots

Washington (+6000)

Illinois (+6000)

Minnesota (+10000)

Wisconsin (+18000)

Michigan State (+18000)

Rutgers (+18000)

The Not Gonna Happens

Maryland (+27000)

UCLA (+27000)

Northwestern (+50000)

Purdue (+50000)