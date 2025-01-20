ESPN analyst buries Notre Dame, calls program "irrelevant" since 1988

Stephen A. Smith had some things to say about Notre Dame fans, and let's just say he didn’t hold back.

During a recent episode of First Take, he compared the Fighting Irish faithful to none other than Dallas Cowboys fans – and not in a flattering way.

“I don’t understand where the hell this fanbase comes from,” Smith said. “I mean, it’s not quite the damn Cowboys, but when you think Cowboys, Lakers in basketball, Yankees in baseball — you’re like damn, Notre Dame. They ain’t in a conference. They haven’t been relevant since 1988.”

Smith's comments came ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where Notre Dame is looking to break their long dry spell in major postseason success. He acknowledged the team's passionate following but questioned how they've maintained such a large fanbase despite the lack of titles in recent decades.

At one point, First Take host Molly Qerim chimed in to remind everyone that Notre Dame had a unique advantage for years — they were one of the few programs consistently broadcast nationwide, which helped build their national reputation. But that didn’t stop Smith from continuing his rant.

“Even when they were in the National Championship Game against Alabama, we knew they were gonna get romped. We knew they were gonna get romped,” Smith added. “They got their a** kicked. We knew beforehand they were gonna get their a** kicked. This is different. We’re looking at this team right now and saying, they’ve got a chance.”

While his take might feel a little harsh, there’s some truth to the comparison. Both Notre Dame and the Cowboys have rich histories and loyal fanbases that span far beyond their home regions. However, their struggles to win on the biggest stages have made them easy targets for criticism.

With a potential championship win on the line, Notre Dame fans are hoping to finally silence critics like Smith, but their team will need to do it despite being a heavy underdog against Ohio State this evening.

