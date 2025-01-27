ESPN analyst predicts massive shakeup in SEC for 2025 season

The landscape of SEC football is always evolving, but ESPN analysts are predicting a significant shift for the 2025 season that could shake up the traditional hierarchy of the conference. For the last few years, powerhouses like Alabama, Ole Miss, and Tennessee have dominated the top tier of the SEC, but if the latest projections hold true, fans may be in for a surprise next year.

According to ESPN’s way-too-early rankings, some familiar faces have fallen further down the pecking order, while new contenders are making their way to the forefront. Alabama, a program synonymous with SEC dominance, finds itself outside the top 10. Meanwhile, teams like South Carolina and LSU are expected to rise to the occasion, potentially joining perennial contenders Texas and Georgia at the top of the conference​.

If South Carolina, currently ranked No. 10 in Mark Schlabach's early rankings, manages to finish fourth in the SEC, it would mark a dramatic shift in the conference’s usual power structure. The Gamecocks have been steadily improving under head coach Shane Beamer, and with key players returning — led by QB LaNorris Sellers — they could make a serious push for relevance in 2025.

For a team that has been an afterthought in the SEC for its entire existence, climbing this high in the standings would be a major statement​.

On the other hand, LSU is also gaining momentum and is projected to be a top competitor in the conference. With a strong returning core and an aggressive push in the transfer portal, the Tigers have all the pieces to challenge the top teams. Their rise, coupled with South Carolina’s potential breakthrough, could mean an SEC race that looks very different from years past​.

Texas, which has quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the SEC, is predicted to be one of the top teams alongside Georgia. The Longhorns’ transition to the conference has been smoother than many anticipated, and with a talented roster led by quarterback Arch Manning, they could be serious contenders for the conference title.

Things are quickly changing in the SEC, and some of the powers-that-be may not like that.

Read More