ESPN analyst provides key update on College Football Playoff changes for 2025

College football fans hoping for a shake-up in the College Football Playoff (CFP) structure for 2025 shouldn’t hold their breath.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, there’s little chance of major changes happening next season—especially when it comes to seeding or first-round byes.

Thamel, speaking on the College GameDay Podcast, explained that while discussions are ongoing, the financial implications make it unlikely that conferences outside the SEC and Big Ten will agree to alter the system for just one year.

Why the Playoff Format Likely Stays the Same

The biggest roadblock to changes? Money. Thamel laid out how the current CFP format benefits smaller conferences financially, and he doesn’t believe those leagues will risk giving up their share just to accommodate a different seeding approach.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen, Rece, and here’s the reason why,” Thamel said via On3. “Unanimous approval could cost the others outside the Big Ten and SEC some money, and I don’t think they’re going to risk that. For example, the Mountain West got a team in the top four in Boise State. They got a bye. The Mountain West got four million extra dollars—like eight million, not just four million for inclusion but for advancement. I don’t think, collectively, the other leagues are going to risk that amount of money for one year of straight seeding.”

He also noted that unless the SEC and Big Ten can find a way to financially compensate the other leagues, it’s unlikely they’ll get the necessary support to change the format for 2025.

“So, that is—unless they can find a needle thread there, I don’t think there’ll be much change for 2025,” Thamel added.

Bigger CFP Changes Could Come in 2026

While 2025 may look much like this past season, Thamel sees 2026 as the year when the playoff format could finally be revamped. The upcoming meetings in New Orleans won’t likely lead to immediate changes, but they could lay the groundwork for a more traditional seeding model in the future.

For now, though, we'll have to see what happens when leaders meet and what they ultimately decide to do with the College Football Playoff in 2026 and beyond.

