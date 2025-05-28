ESPN analyst thinks fans are overreacting about Notre Dame-USC possible cancellation

The thought of losing the annual clash between Notre Dame and USC is enough to make any college football traditionalist groan.

This rivalry has been around for nearly a hundred years—since 1924, to be exact—and it's seen everything from Heisman-worthy moments to legendary coaching duels. So when rumors started swirling that the rivalry might be in jeopardy after the 2025 season, the reaction from fans was... well, let’s just say it wasn’t quiet.

But if you ask ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, everyone needs to take a deep breath.

Greg McElroy tells college football fans to calm down

McElroy isn’t pretending the potential loss of the Notre Dame–USC game wouldn’t sting. In fact, he straight-up said he wants to see the rivalry continue. But he's also not shocked by the direction things are heading in the modern world of college football—and he's a little surprised by just how worked up fans are getting over it.

“I’m amazed at how many people are losing their mind about the possibility of that game not being played,” McElroy said recently. “Where was the uproar last year when USC and Stanford didn’t play for the first time since 1905?”

That matchup—USC vs. Stanford—was actually the Trojans’ oldest rivalry, and it disappeared without much national outcry. McElroy’s message is simple: yes, this sucks, but no, it’s not the end of the world. With conferences shifting and television deals driving everything, some traditions just won’t survive the new reality.

McElroy also offered a bit of perspective. Instead of focusing on what we’re losing, he said, maybe it’s time to look ahead to what we’re gaining. USC joining the Big Ten means more heavyweight matchups like USC vs. Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State. Are those games steeped in decades of history? No. But are they going to be entertaining? Possibly.

The good news is that Notre Dame and USC still have time to work something out. According to reports, the Trojans have offered to keep the game alive with a one-year extension in 2026, while Notre Dame would prefer a longer-term commitment. Nothing is finalized. It’s still very much a “wait and see” situation.

McElroy's message to fans was clear: protect what you can, but don't panic over what you can’t. “We have to do everything in our power to try to protect the historical significance of some games,” he said. “But there are costs of doing business as well… Let’s focus and appreciate the things we have and the new things that might be coming.”

