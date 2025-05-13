ESPN announces kickoff times for Week 1 college football games

We might still be sitting in May, but college football fans got a little appetizer today to help tide them over until kickoff.

ESPN has gone ahead and dropped some of the marquee kickoff times and TV details for Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, and it’s the perfect kind of tease to make the wait for August feel even longer.

Even though we're months away from the bands playing and the first kickoff sailing through the air, there's already a buzz about some of the headliner matchups on the slate. And thanks to ESPN's early announcement, fans can start making plans, blocking off their Saturday (and Sunday).

Here's a look at the kickoff times announced, according to reports from Bret McMurphy.

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Syracuse vs. Tennessee. — 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

Alabama at Florida State — 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Doak Campbell Stadium)

LSU at Clemson — 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Memorial Stadium)

Sunday, August 31, 2025

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech — 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

This is about as solid of an opening slate of games as we've seen in quite a few seasons.

In addition to those games, we already knew that Notre Dame and Miami would be playing at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC on Sunday. Many South Carolina and Virginia Tech fans were wondering why their game — which is also on Sunday — wasn't in primetime, but that's the reason why.

This also comes on the heels of FOX announcing that its official broadcasting rights for Texas at Ohio State to open the season. While the TV network didn't officially announce the game time, the expectation is that it will take place at noon as part of FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

