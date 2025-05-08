ESPN is begging the SEC to make a massive change to the football schedule

It feels like we've been circling the same question for years now—when is the SEC finally going to pull the trigger on a 9-game conference schedule?

If you've been following college football even casually, you've probably heard the debate come and go at least a dozen times. But here’s the thing: we might be nearing the end of that waiting game. Because now, there’s money—a lot of it—on the table.

According to a new report from On3, ESPN is willing to pay somewhere in the ballpark of $50 to $80 million more annually if the SEC adds a ninth conference game.

The SEC is about to completely change its college football scheduling

Right now, the SEC is still working under an 8-game model with no permanent rivals, which was a quick fix after Texas and Oklahoma joined the conference. Commissioner Greg Sankey has said this format was temporary and that conversations about expansion would resume, especially with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams.

The biggest thing holding them back has been figuring out how playoff selection committees will treat strength of schedule and the total number of losses. Sankey himself even said, “the number to the right”—meaning the loss column—is something athletic directors are keeping a close eye on.

But let’s be honest: with this new playoff structure, schedule strength matters more than it ever has. The SEC, which already boasts most of the top teams in the country, has to consider how its teams will be evaluated against those from other power conferences. A 9-game schedule gives more clarity—and more chances for resume-boosting wins.

Then there’s the fans. We’ve all seen those early-season matchups that draw yawns more than headlines. Swapping out a non-conference cupcake for another SEC clash? That’s a win for viewers, ticket holders, and TV execs alike. Of course, it's worth noting that it might actually mean that they cancel non-conference games that were previously scheduled with Power-4 opponents, which could be a big loss for fans.

Sankey has made it clear he’s in favor of nine conference games. He said it “can be positive for a lot of reasons,” including the obvious spike in interest that comes with more meaningful matchups. He’s also said that the SEC’s spring meetings in Destin could be the place where a real decision is finally made.

So where does that leave us?

The smart money is on the SEC moving to nine conference games sooner rather than later—possibly by the 2026 season and I don't see it happening any later than the 2027 season. With $80 million more per year being dangled in front of them, it’s tough to imagine the league waiting much longer.

