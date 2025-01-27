Familiar name emerges for Notre Dame in search for defensive coordinator

Notre Dame is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator, and a familiar name has surfaced as a strong contender for the position.

Multiple reports, including from On3 and Football Scoop, indicate that Chris Ash, the former Rutgers head coach and Ohio State defensive coordinator, is emerging as a leading candidate to fill the role left vacant by Al Golden's departure to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Marcus Freeman is taking a careful approach to the hiring process, reportedly considering several candidates, but Ash's extensive experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels makes him a compelling option. Ash has been around the coaching block, with stops at Texas, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Iowa State, among others. Most recently, he served as a defensive backs coach in the NFL, with stints at both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

Freeman, who has a reputation for building strong defensive units, seems to be prioritizing experience and a proven track record in his search. Ash, known for his defensive acumen and player development skills, could be the right fit to maintain and help build on the momentum we saw from Notre Dame this season.

One of the best things that Freeman could do in his search would be to find an experienced coach who has been around the block, and Ash checks those boxes. Freeman is still young in his coaching career, so having an experienced veteran that he can rely on to lead his defense — especially in another year when Notre Dame fans will be expecting to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff — makes a lot of sense.

