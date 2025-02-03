Fans will love how Notre Dame OL transfer announced his Nebraska commitment

In case you somehow missed it, some pretty amazing news arrived over the weekend for head man Matt Rhule and his staff. That'd be the Rocco Spindler has made his decision on which team he'll suit up for next: the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Yup, plenty of schools showed high interest in the veteran hoss after he announced he was going to be leaving Notre Dame to enter the transfer portal. Despite other programs looking to turn his head, Rhule and Co. were able to come out on top to win the big-time recruiting battle. Spindler made things even better with the way he announced he was going to be Nebraska-bound:

Rhule No. 1: Run the Damn Ball pic.twitter.com/tjuRbhlmde — Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) February 2, 2025

OL Rocco Spindler is ready to get to work with Nebraska

Come on, that's just awesome right there. Spindler knows what Nebraska football is all about, as the Cornhuskers are known for getting the job done in the trenches and pounding the rock. This is something he not only understands, but is something he's excited about.

He's also going to be ready to work overtime in making sure not a single finger gets placed on stud quarterback Dylan Raiola next campaign. Nebraska fans are really fired up over this commitment and they have every right to be.

Again, landing Spindler wasn't easy, as he took recent visits to meet with Virginia, Pitt and others before ultimately deciding that Lincoln is where he wants to call home. He was solid for the Fighting Irish, playing a role in the team having such a memorable season.

He started in more than 20 games for Notre Dame over the past two seasons. With Spindler joining Nebraska as a grad transfer, he will have one more season of eligibility left. He won't be with the Cornhuskers for a long time, but he'll surely be ready to make a massive impact for Rhule's team in 2025. The 6-5, 325-pound guard is ready for this next chapter.