Field conditions at the Pinstripe Bowl are straight out of a nightmare

The Nebraska Cornhuskers, who went 6-6 in the regular season, and the Boston College Eagles, who went 7-5 in the regular season, clashed in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 – the final college football Saturday of the season.

However, while the two teams – who didn't end their season as well as they had hoped – the biggest takeaway of the game was the field conditions at Yankee Stadium.

In the midst of a rainy, cold day in New York, the Cornhuskers and the Eagles had to play in standing water on a field that was, quite simply, falling apart at the seams.

Here’s a closer look at the field conditions today at the Pinstripe Bowl.



Field crew was out all morning trying to remove standing water but the rain keeps coming down less than 20 minutes before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/THTBoPFBHs — Nick Sehnert (@nick_sehnert) December 28, 2024

Sure, a football field built on top of a baseball field is never going to be ideal. The UConn Huskies and UNC Tar Heels had to pause their bowl game at Fenway Field a few times to fill in holes caused by the unevenness of the playing field.

However, the bad weather in the Bronx led to worse conditions than imaginable for Nebraska and Boston College.

Bowl season always leads to weird occurrences – Poptart mascots capturing hearts, college football players exiting dugouts, and teams playing without head coaches. Yet, the field conditions at Yankee Stadium took away from the glitz and glam that the postseason so often provides for teams.

The rain and the cold weather (which never reached higher than 45º during the game) seemed to affect the players as well. By halftime, the less-than-ideal conditions had led to only 15 combined points and 386 total yards by the two teams. A usually unflappable Nebraska quarterback, Dylan Raiola, had just 132 passing yards in the first half and x completions with 1 interception.

When the two teams headed to the safety of the locker rooms (via their dugouts), the Cornhuskers led the Eagles 13-2.

