Finally, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit give an opinion we all can agree with

You may not agree with Kirk Herbstreit on much when it comes to his opinions on college football.

Herbstreit, who may be the most recognizable figure in college football media today, has gotten in hot water with fans over some of his takes during his career. Most notably, Herbstreit was blasted by Florida State fans on social media after saying he didn't believe the Seminoles belonged in the College Football Playoff last year.

The backlash was so bad, as a matter of fact, that Herbstreit said he wouldn't offer an opinion on who he believed deserved to make the 12-team College Football Playoff as the last at-large bid.

While fans may not always agree with Kirk Herbstreit, almost all of us can agree on his most recent take. This time, it's not about college football though.

As Herbstreit was breaking down the upcoming bowl games, it came time to discuss the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The game, which will be played between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Miami Hurricanes, has become one of the most viral sensations in all of bowl season.

Herbstreit when discussing Pop-Tarts specifically, though, shared that he didn't see the point in one of the pastries without the icing on top. His counterpart Rece Davis was the one who brought up the fact that he enjoys an unfrosted Pop-Tart. Both Herbstreit and Pat McAfee couldn't disagree more.

The Pop-Tarts bowl is one of the most-watched bowl games of the season and has fully embraced its beloved nature with all kinds of fun gimmicks, like its own mascot, a giant toaster, and even a toaster in the actual bowl game trophy.

Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the Ohio State vs. Tennessee game tonight at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on ABC. He'll join Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe as the announcers for the matchup. The winner of the game will play Oregon in the second-round of the College Football Playoff.

