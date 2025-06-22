Forecasting the heated Rivalry that will define the Big 12 in 2025

Out of all the Power 4 conferences, the Big 12 has to be the most “wide open” heading into the 2025 College Football season. Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas Tech all had 2024 runs successful enough to earn them hype for the upcoming season, and with that long list of names comes an abundance of high-impact matchups.

Unfortunately, only one of them can be crowned the best of them all, and it appears that what’s going to decide that is the excitement of the rivalry itself. From that perspective, the title of the biggest Big 12 rivalry for the 2025 season becomes painfully obvious as it's clearly Baylor at TCU.

If you’re a college football fan and you don’t know about the masterpiece that is Baylor-TCU, I simply don’t know what to tell you. With the all-time count between these Texan powers being an unbelievable 59-54-7 (in favor of the Horned Frogs), their series sits amongst the best that our beloved sport has to offer.

And it's not just the win totals that make it such a good rivalry; it’s also how hard they’ve had to fight for them, with six of the last seven battles being decided by 10 points or less. That includes the 2024 installment, which came down to an exhausting 37-34 effort. Therefore, the odds of being handed a disappointing result this time around seem quite low.

TCU’s victory over Baylor last season was crazy 👀 pic.twitter.com/cfiSKkboXm — College Football Report (@CFBRep) August 29, 2023

So let’s see, my job is to sniff out the hottest Big 12 rivalry for 2025, and staring in my face is a duel between in-state foes who are both coming off years of eight wins or more and are already notorious for struggling to separate themselves from one another? That’s the easiest job in the world.

